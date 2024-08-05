Q1 Results Today: Bharti Airtel, ONGC, Marico, Bharti Hexacom among 109 companies to post earnings on August 5

Q1 Results FY2025: On August 5, a diverse array of companies, including 7NR Retail, Aarti Pharmalabs, Aban Offshore, Abirami Financial Services (India), ACS Technologies, AMJ Land Holdings, AMS Polymers, and many others, are scheduled to release their Q1 earnings reports.

Among these, the earnings of prominent companies inlcuding Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, and Marico will be closely watched. This extensive list of 109 companies spans various industries, providing a comprehensive snapshot of their financial performance and market trends.