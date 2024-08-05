Q1 Results Today: Bharti Airtel, ONGC, Marico, Bharti Hexacom among 109 companies to post earnings on August 5

Q1 Results Today: On August 5, 109 companies, including major players like Bharti Airtel, ONGC, Marico, and Bharti Hexacom, are set to announce their Q1 earnings results.

Shivangini
Published5 Aug 2024, 06:37 AM IST
Q1 Results Today: Bharti Airtel, ONGC, Marico, Bharti Hexacom among 109 companies to post earnings on August 5
Q1 Results Today: Bharti Airtel, ONGC, Marico, Bharti Hexacom among 109 companies to post earnings on August 5

Q1 Results FY2025: On August 5, a diverse array of companies, including 7NR Retail, Aarti Pharmalabs, Aban Offshore, Abirami Financial Services (India), ACS Technologies, AMJ Land Holdings, AMS Polymers, and many others, are scheduled to release their Q1 earnings reports.

Also Read | Latest Market News Today Live Updates August 5, 2024: ’Time to readjust portfolio to large-cap’

Among these, the earnings of prominent companies inlcuding Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, and Marico will be closely watched. This extensive list of 109 companies spans various industries, providing a comprehensive snapshot of their financial performance and market trends.

Also Read | The big hospital merger: Aster DM, Care to sign deal next month

List of companies to post earnings today

7NR Retail, Aarti Pharmalabs, Aban Offshore, Abirami Financial Services (India), ACS Technologies, AMJ Land Holdings, AMS Polymers, Andhra Paper, Ashoka Refineries, Avanti Feeds, BEML, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, Bhilwara Spinners, BLS International Services, BLS E-Services, Brigade Enterprises, BSL, Century Enka, Century Plyboards (I), Chartered Logistics, Cosyn, Cupid, Deepak Nitrite, Deep Industries, Dev Information Technology, Devyani International, Dhanlaxmi Fabrics, Divyashakti, EIH Associated Hotels, Empire Industries, Epic Energy, Exicom Tele-Systems, Fairchem Organics, Gallops Enterprise, Genus Prime Infra, Gold Coin Health Foods, Grandma Trading & Agencies, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, Hardcastle & Waud Mfg. Co., Hawkins Cookers, Hindustan Construction, H.G. Infra Engineering, Hindustan Hardy, HLE Glascoat, Honeywell Automation India, H.S. India, Hypersoft Technologies, Indraprastha Medical Corp., Kanoria Chemicals & Industries, Kashyap Tele-Medicines, KCL Infra Projects, Krypton Industries, Lords Ishwar Hotels, Manali Petrochemical, Mangalam Cement, Marico, Mayukh Dealtrade, Mirza International, Monte Carlo Fashions, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, Mukand, Nova Iron & Steel, Nureca, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Orient Cement, Oseaspre Consultants, Palm Jewels, Paos Industries, Paras Defence and Space Technologies, Photon Capital Advisors, Pro Clb Global, Protean eGov Technologies, Radhe Developers (India), Raghuvir Synthetics, Royale Manor Hotels & Industries, Refex Industries, Ravindra Energy, Reliance Home Finance, Keystone Realtors, Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores, Sayaji Hotels, Schneider Electric Infrastructure, Som Distilleries & Breweries, SEA TV Network, Sayaji Hotels (Pune), Shreyans Industries, Sindu Valley Technologies, SIP Industries, SMS Pharmaceuticals, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Spenta International, Subex, Suven Life Sciences, Swadha Nature, Syrma SGS Technology, TajGVK Hotels & Resorts, Tata Chemicals, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri, Technojet Consultants, Triveni Turbine, Updater Services, Uniroyal Industries, Vandana Knitwear, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, Vinyl Chemicals (India), V-Mart Retail, VRL Logistics, and Arco Leasing.

Also Read | IIHL fails to deposit money, RCap admin tells NCLT; IIHL denies contempt charge

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Aug 2024, 06:37 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsQ1 Results Today: Bharti Airtel, ONGC, Marico, Bharti Hexacom among 109 companies to post earnings on August 5

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    158.20
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -4.85 (-2.97%)

    Bharat Electronics

    302.95
    03:54 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -8.2 (-2.64%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    177.20
    03:56 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -2.55 (-1.42%)

    Tata Motors

    1,096.90
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -47.7 (-4.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    ADANI WILMAR

    383.00
    03:29 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    34.8 (9.99%)

    PCBL

    376.95
    03:44 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    30.4 (8.77%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank

    116.95
    03:47 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    7.55 (6.9%)

    One 97 Communications

    526.75
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    29.55 (5.94%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.000.00
      Chennai
      71,932.000.00
      Delhi
      71,023.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue