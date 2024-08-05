Q1 Results FY2025: On August 5, a diverse array of companies, including 7NR Retail, Aarti Pharmalabs, Aban Offshore, Abirami Financial Services (India), ACS Technologies, AMJ Land Holdings, AMS Polymers, and many others, are scheduled to release their Q1 earnings reports.
Among these, the earnings of prominent companies inlcuding Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, and Marico will be closely watched. This extensive list of 109 companies spans various industries, providing a comprehensive snapshot of their financial performance and market trends.
List of companies to post earnings today
7NR Retail, Aarti Pharmalabs, Aban Offshore, Abirami Financial Services (India), ACS Technologies, AMJ Land Holdings, AMS Polymers, Andhra Paper, Ashoka Refineries, Avanti Feeds, BEML, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, Bhilwara Spinners, BLS International Services, BLS E-Services, Brigade Enterprises, BSL, Century Enka, Century Plyboards (I), Chartered Logistics, Cosyn, Cupid, Deepak Nitrite, Deep Industries, Dev Information Technology, Devyani International, Dhanlaxmi Fabrics, Divyashakti, EIH Associated Hotels, Empire Industries, Epic Energy, Exicom Tele-Systems, Fairchem Organics, Gallops Enterprise, Genus Prime Infra, Gold Coin Health Foods, Grandma Trading & Agencies, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, Hardcastle & Waud Mfg. Co., Hawkins Cookers, Hindustan Construction, H.G. Infra Engineering, Hindustan Hardy, HLE Glascoat, Honeywell Automation India, H.S. India, Hypersoft Technologies, Indraprastha Medical Corp., Kanoria Chemicals & Industries, Kashyap Tele-Medicines, KCL Infra Projects, Krypton Industries, Lords Ishwar Hotels, Manali Petrochemical, Mangalam Cement, Marico, Mayukh Dealtrade, Mirza International, Monte Carlo Fashions, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, Mukand, Nova Iron & Steel, Nureca, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Orient Cement, Oseaspre Consultants, Palm Jewels, Paos Industries, Paras Defence and Space Technologies, Photon Capital Advisors, Pro Clb Global, Protean eGov Technologies, Radhe Developers (India), Raghuvir Synthetics, Royale Manor Hotels & Industries, Refex Industries, Ravindra Energy, Reliance Home Finance, Keystone Realtors, Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores, Sayaji Hotels, Schneider Electric Infrastructure, Som Distilleries & Breweries, SEA TV Network, Sayaji Hotels (Pune), Shreyans Industries, Sindu Valley Technologies, SIP Industries, SMS Pharmaceuticals, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Spenta International, Subex, Suven Life Sciences, Swadha Nature, Syrma SGS Technology, TajGVK Hotels & Resorts, Tata Chemicals, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri, Technojet Consultants, Triveni Turbine, Updater Services, Uniroyal Industries, Vandana Knitwear, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, Vinyl Chemicals (India), V-Mart Retail, VRL Logistics, and Arco Leasing.