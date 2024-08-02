Q1 results today: Britannia, Dalmia Bharat, Hindustan Zinc among 99 companies to post earnings on August 2

  • Q1 results today: Britannia Industries is among the 99 companies scheduled to report quarterly earnings on August 2. The biscuit maker is expected to post a revenue growth of 5% whereas net profit is estimated to grow by 17.7% on an year on year.

Riya R Alex
Published2 Aug 2024, 08:28 AM IST
Q1 results today: Britannia Industries will announce results for Q1 FY25 on August 2.
Q1 results today: Britannia Industries will announce results for Q1 FY25 on August 2.

Biscuit maker Britannia Industries will be announcing quarterly results for Q1 FY25 today. According to the Bombay Stock Exchange, 99 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings on August 2.

Q1 results today

Ace Men Engg Works , Archean Chemical Industries, Allcargo Gati, Ador Welding, Aeroflex Industries, AksharChem (India), Amarjothi Spinning Mills, APM Industries, Apollo Finvest (India), Aptech, Asia Capital, Bansisons Tea Industries, Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities, Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries, Bharat Seats, Britannia Industries, Computer Age Management Services , Celebrity Fashions, Comfort Fincap, Coral India Finance & Housing, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries, Delhivery, Dhampur Sugar Mills, Dhanuka Agritech, Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India), Edelweiss Financial Services, Elango Industries, EL Forge, Eris Lifesciences, Forbes & Company, Gillanders Arbhutnot & Co, Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals, GRP, Healthy Investments, Hester Biosciences, Hindustan Zinc, IDFC, Indiabulls Enterprises, Infibeam Avenues, India Radiators, Ion Exchange (India), India Pesticides, Jindal Hotels, Kartik Investments Trust, Kirloskar Brothers, LIC Housing Finance.

Also Read | Adani Ent Q1 Result: Net profit zooms 116% to ₹1,454 crore, revenue up 13% YoY

Lloyds Enterprises, Lucent Industries, Mafatlal Industries, Medplus Health Services, Mold-tek Technologies, Mold-Tek Packaging, Nesco, Narayana Hrudayalaya, NIIT, N K Industries, Omkar Overseas, Paushak, Popular Estate Management, Pradeep Metals, Premier Polyfilm, Pro Fin Capital Services, PSP Projects , Rajkot Investment Trust, Ram Ratna Wires, Rane Holdings, RDB Realty & Infrastructure, Regis Industries, Shree Renuka Sugars, Resonance Specialities, Samhi Hotels, Saregama India, Satchmo Holdings, Sheela Foam, Sharda Motor Industries, Shradha AI Technologies , Sil Investments Simplex Castings, Sml Isuzu, Sudarshan Chemical Industries, Sujala Trading & Holdings, Sungold Capital, Super Sales India, Surbhi Industries, Suryalata Spinning Mills, Tajgvk Hotels & Resorts, Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings, Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure, Titan Company, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, Tradewell Holdings, Ttk Healthcare, Unijolly Investments Co, UPL, Valiant Communications, Visco Trade Associates, Yaari Digital Integrated Services , Milgrey Finance & Investments, zydus Wellness will be announcing quarterly results today.

Also Read | KFin Technologies shares soar over 7% to new all-time high on solid Q1 earnings

Britannia Industries results preview

Britannia Industries is expected to post a revenue growth of 5% on an year on year basis. The net profit is estimated to grow by 17.7% on an year on year. EBITDA in this quarter may rise by 12.8% and EBITDA margin is expected to expand by 125 bps on an year on year basis to 18.5%, as Mint reported on July 4.

The volume of biscuits are estimated to rise by 7.5%. The consolidated gross margin may contract by ~65 bps sequentially to 44.3%, the report said.

 

Also Read | Top Gainers and Losers today on 31 July, 2024: JSW Steel, Asian Paints, Britannia Industries, Dr Reddys Laboratories among most active stocks; Check full list here

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:2 Aug 2024, 08:28 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsQ1 results today: Britannia, Dalmia Bharat, Hindustan Zinc among 99 companies to post earnings on August 2

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    163.05
    03:59 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    -2.3 (-1.39%)

    Tata Power

    464.35
    03:57 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    10.7 (2.36%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    341.75
    03:59 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    7.45 (2.23%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    141.80
    03:56 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    -7.05 (-4.74%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Capri Global Capital

    225.45
    03:40 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    16.45 (7.87%)

    Hitachi Energy India

    12,390.05
    03:29 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    791.8 (6.83%)

    PCBL

    346.55
    03:58 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    21.5 (6.61%)

    Aster DM Healthcare

    368.75
    03:29 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    21.8 (6.28%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,180.000.00
      Chennai
      70,418.000.00
      Delhi
      71,111.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,250.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue