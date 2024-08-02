Q1 results today: Britannia, Dalmia Bharat, Hindustan Zinc among 99 companies to post earnings on August 2

Biscuit maker Britannia Industries will be announcing quarterly results for Q1 FY25 today. According to the Bombay Stock Exchange, 99 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings on August 2.

Q1 results today Ace Men Engg Works , Archean Chemical Industries, Allcargo Gati, Ador Welding, Aeroflex Industries, AksharChem (India), Amarjothi Spinning Mills, APM Industries, Apollo Finvest (India), Aptech, Asia Capital, Bansisons Tea Industries, Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities, Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries, Bharat Seats, Britannia Industries, Computer Age Management Services , Celebrity Fashions, Comfort Fincap, Coral India Finance & Housing, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries, Delhivery, Dhampur Sugar Mills, Dhanuka Agritech, Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India), Edelweiss Financial Services, Elango Industries, EL Forge, Eris Lifesciences, Forbes & Company, Gillanders Arbhutnot & Co, Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals, GRP, Healthy Investments, Hester Biosciences, Hindustan Zinc, IDFC, Indiabulls Enterprises, Infibeam Avenues, India Radiators, Ion Exchange (India), India Pesticides, Jindal Hotels, Kartik Investments Trust, Kirloskar Brothers, LIC Housing Finance.

Lloyds Enterprises, Lucent Industries, Mafatlal Industries, Medplus Health Services, Mold-tek Technologies, Mold-Tek Packaging, Nesco, Narayana Hrudayalaya, NIIT, N K Industries, Omkar Overseas, Paushak, Popular Estate Management, Pradeep Metals, Premier Polyfilm, Pro Fin Capital Services, PSP Projects , Rajkot Investment Trust, Ram Ratna Wires, Rane Holdings, RDB Realty & Infrastructure, Regis Industries, Shree Renuka Sugars, Resonance Specialities, Samhi Hotels, Saregama India, Satchmo Holdings, Sheela Foam, Sharda Motor Industries, Shradha AI Technologies , Sil Investments Simplex Castings, Sml Isuzu, Sudarshan Chemical Industries, Sujala Trading & Holdings, Sungold Capital, Super Sales India, Surbhi Industries, Suryalata Spinning Mills, Tajgvk Hotels & Resorts, Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings, Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure, Titan Company, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, Tradewell Holdings, Ttk Healthcare, Unijolly Investments Co, UPL, Valiant Communications, Visco Trade Associates, Yaari Digital Integrated Services , Milgrey Finance & Investments, zydus Wellness will be announcing quarterly results today.

Britannia Industries results preview Britannia Industries is expected to post a revenue growth of 5% on an year on year basis. The net profit is estimated to grow by 17.7% on an year on year. EBITDA in this quarter may rise by 12.8% and EBITDA margin is expected to expand by 125 bps on an year on year basis to 18.5%, as Mint reported on July 4.