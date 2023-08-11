Q1 results today: Indian stock market ended lower on Thursday after hawkish looking RBI MPC meeting outcome. Apart from this, US inflation data for the month of July 2023 went up but remained at moderate levels. So, market is expecting that US Fed rate hike may not happen in upcoming US fed meeting. But, chances of volatility in the market is expected to continue further. In such scenario, stock market experts are suggesting stock specific strategy with a vigilant eye on the fundamentals of the company. In such case, current results season become highly important for intraday trading and positional investing.

For such stock market investors, there is a piece of stock market news as 227 listed companies are going to declare their respective Q1 results 2023. Those 227 companies include ONGC, HAL, Apollo Hospitals Enterprises, Power Finance Corporation, Jindal Steel & Power, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, Muthoot Finance, NHPC, Patanjali Foods, Voltas, Glenmark Pharma, NALCO, Raymond, ITI, City Union Bank, Cochin Shipyard, Reliance Infrastructure, Surya Roshni, Jamna Auto Industries, DB Realty, Atul Auto, etc.

ONGC Q1 results 2023 date

The PSU company informed Indian stock market bourses about the Q1 results 2023 date citing, "Pursuant to Regulation 29 & 51 read with Regulation 33 and 52 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, the 11th August, 2023, inter-alia, to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2023."

HAL Q1FY24 results

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd or HAL has informed Indian bourses about the declaration of Q1 results 2023 citing, "Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, the 11th August, 2023, to consider, inter-alia, the Audited Financial Results of the Company, for the quarter ended 30th June, 2023."

PFC Q1 results 2023

Informing about the upcoming board meeting, PFC informed Indian exchanges citing, "This is to inform that the Board of Directors of Power Finance Corporation Ltd. in its meeting scheduled to be held on 11th August, 2023, will inter alia, be considering the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June, 2023."

IRFC results Q1 2023

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation informed exchanges about the Q1 results 2023 declaration date citing, “The Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/08/2023 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results and other financial statements for the quarter ended 30th June, 2023."