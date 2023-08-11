Q1 results today: HAL, Apollo Hospitals, PFC to IRFC — 227 companies to declare Q1 results 20232 min read 11 Aug 2023, 09:26 AM IST
Q1 results today: 227 companies include Jindal Steel & Power, Muthoot Finance, NHPC, Patanjali Foods, Voltas, Glenmark Pharma, NALCO, Raymond, ITI, City Union Bank, etc. that are going to declare their respective Q1 results 2023
Q1 results today: Indian stock market ended lower on Thursday after hawkish looking RBI MPC meeting outcome. Apart from this, US inflation data for the month of July 2023 went up but remained at moderate levels. So, market is expecting that US Fed rate hike may not happen in upcoming US fed meeting. But, chances of volatility in the market is expected to continue further. In such scenario, stock market experts are suggesting stock specific strategy with a vigilant eye on the fundamentals of the company. In such case, current results season become highly important for intraday trading and positional investing.