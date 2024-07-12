Q1 FY25 results today: HCL Tech, IREDA, 5Paisa among 14 companies to announce earnings on July 12

  • Q1 results today: A total of 14 companies are expected to announce quarterly results today. HCL Technologies is expected to report a revenue decline of ~2% on a quarter-on-quarter basis due to seasonal issues.

Riya R Alex
Updated12 Jul 2024, 08:51 AM IST
Q1 results for FY25 on July 12.
As Q2 of FY25 takes off, several companies have scheduled to declare their Q1 results this week. HCL Technologies, IREDA, Delta Corp., 5paisa, DMart etc. On July 12, a total of 14 companies are scheduled to announce their quarterly results.

 

 

5paisa Capital, Atharv Enterprises, Betala Global Securities, Gautam Gems, Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions, HCL Technologies, Indo Cotspin, Infomedia Press,Indian Renewable Energy Development Authority (IREDA), JIK Industries, Oriental Hotels, Setco Automotive, Teamo Productions HQ and Vipul Ltd. will declare Q1 results on July 12.

 

HCL Technologies

According to a Mint report, HCL Technologies is expected to report a revenue decline of ~2% on a quarter-on-quarter basis due to seasonal issues attributed to annual productivity pass-backs to clients, and a few planned ramp-downs in the IT services business. Its margin is expected to contract by 80 bps quarter on quarter basis due to seasonal changes. The company will most likely maintain its FY25 revenue growth guidance of 3-5%.

In the same quarter the previous year, HCL Technologies earned a consolidated net profit of 3,534 crore, an increase of 7.65% on a year-on-year basis. The tech company had missed estimates then.

In the previous quarter, HCL Technologies posted a net profit of 3,986 crore, and the net profit had risen by 0.08% on a year-on-year basis.

IREDA

 

The renewable energy-based public sector company posted a net profit of 337.37 crore in Q4 of FY24, a 33% rise year-on-year. In Q4, the company also reported the highest loan disbursement in its history.

The loan book of IREDA rose to 59,698.11 crore as of Q4 FY24, from 47,052.52 crore in the same quarter the previous year, registering a 26.81% growth. The company has achieved all-time high annual loan sanctions of 37,353.68 crore and disbursements of 25,089.04 crore in FY24, posting an increase of 14.63% and 15.94% respectively, compared to previous financial year loan sanctions of 32,586.60 crore and disbursements of 21,639.21 crore.

On June 21, the company said that it raised 1,500 crore through a bond issue, at a base value of 500 crore and a green shoe option of 1,000 crore. It received a good response from investors and was oversubscribed by 2.65 times. The funds were raised at an annual interest rate of 7.44% for a tenure of 10 years and 2 months.

IREDA's shares debuted in the stock market in November 2023 at 32 per share. Since then, the stock price has increased more than 8 times its IPO price, reaching almost 300.

 

On July 13, companies, including D-Mart, Bhansali Engineering Polymers, and Excel Realty N Infra are among the 13 companies expected to announce quarterly results.

 

First Published:12 Jul 2024, 08:51 AM IST
