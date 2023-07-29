Q1 results today: IDFC First Bank, NTPC to MCX — 18 companies to declare Q1 results 20233 min read 29 Jul 2023, 08:11 AM IST
Q1 results today: 18 companies that would be announcing Q1 results 2023 on Saturday include Rossari Biotech, Sonata Software, IDFC First Bank, NTPC, MCX, D-Link India, etc
Q1 results today: Amid falling Indian stock market, experts are buys advising intraday trading members to indulge in stock specific trade. So, for such day traders, Q1 results 2023 becomes an important event in deciding their buy or sell stocks. Even though Indian stock market will remain closed today but investors are expected to remain vigilant about the Q1 results 2023, which is expected today. For such stock market investors, there is a piece of news as 18 listed companies are going to declare their respective Q1 results today. Those 18 listed companies include NTPC, IDFC First Bank, Sonata Software, Multi Commodity Exchange of India or MCX, Inox wind, Rossari Biotech, Sarda Energy and Minerals, Inox Wind Energy, Stove Kraft, D-Link India, SREI Infrastructure Finance, etc.