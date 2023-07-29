Q1 results today: Amid falling Indian stock market , experts are buys advising intraday trading members to indulge in stock specific trade. So, for such day traders, Q1 results 2023 becomes an important event in deciding their buy or sell stocks. Even though Indian stock market will remain closed today but investors are expected to remain vigilant about the Q1 results 2023, which is expected today. For such stock market investors, there is a piece of news as 18 listed companies are going to declare their respective Q1 results today. Those 18 listed companies include NTPC , IDFC First Bank , Sonata Software , Multi Commodity Exchange of India or MCX, Inox wind, Rossari Biotech, Sarda Energy and Minerals, Inox Wind Energy , Stove Kraft , D-Link India, SREI Infrastructure Finance , etc.

In Q1 results 2023 season, stock market is expecting better numbers from auto, banking and capital goods segment. They believe that high interest rate regime would help Indian banks to improve their margins and CASA while capital goods companies are sitting on record order book. Market is expecting better Q1 results from auto companies as well as Indian economy is signaling robust growth prospect.

IDFC First Bank witnessed strong growth in earnings for the fourth quarter of FY23. The lender's net profit in Q4FY23 more than doubled to ₹803 crore, which is the highest ever in a quarter, while recording double-digit growth in net interest income (NII). At the bank, customers' deposits and loan books stood strong. In Q4FY23, the bank's net profit skyrocketed by 134% to ₹803 crore as against a profit of ₹343 crore in Q4 of the previous fiscal. Overall, in FY23, PAT jumped by multi-fold to ₹2,437 crore versus a meager ₹145 crore in FY22.

NTPC Q4 results 2023

The state-owned company reported dip in net profit due to higher operating cost and lower margins during January to March 2023 quarter. The PSU company reported 6.31 per cent YoY drop in net profit to ₹4,871.55 crore in Q4FY23, which was much lower than the market estimates of ₹5,199.51 crore. Its revenue from operations went up 19.33% at ₹44,252.92 crore, as compared with market estimates of ₹42,160.64 crore. Company's EBIDTA rose 4.52% to ₹11,942.40 crore against market estimates of ₹12,897.63 crore.

During Q4FY23, MCX of India recorded consolidated revenue from operations of ₹133.75 crore up by 25.63% YoY from ₹106.46 crore in Q4FY22. During the quarter ended March 2023 MCX reported a consolidated net income of ₹153.83 crore compared to ₹121.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2022. MCX reported a consolidated net expense of ₹137.55 crore during the quarter under review up by 145.53% YoY from ₹56.02 crore during the corresponding quarter of FY22. The Q4FY23 consolidated net profit of MCX dropped to ₹5.45 crore down by 85.08% from ₹36.53 crore recorded in the year-ago quarter. The EPS of MCX plummeted to ₹1.07 compared to ₹7.18 in the same quarter of FY22.