comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Jul 28 2023 15:51:28
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 210 3.96%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 120.55 0.63%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,644.8 -1.72%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 635.2 -1.66%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 398.75 -0.34%
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Q1 results today: IDFC First Bank, NTPC to MCX — 18 companies to declare Q1 results 2023
Back

Q1 results today: Amid falling Indian stock market, experts are buys advising intraday trading members to indulge in stock specific trade. So, for such day traders, Q1 results 2023 becomes an important event in deciding their buy or sell stocks. Even though Indian stock market will remain closed today but investors are expected to remain vigilant about the Q1 results 2023, which is expected today. For such stock market investors, there is a piece of news as 18 listed companies are going to declare their respective Q1 results today. Those 18 listed companies include NTPC, IDFC First Bank, Sonata Software, Multi Commodity Exchange of India or MCX, Inox wind, Rossari Biotech, Sarda Energy and Minerals, Inox Wind Energy, Stove Kraft, D-Link India, SREI Infrastructure Finance, etc.

In Q1 results 2023 season, stock market is expecting better numbers from auto, banking and capital goods segment. They believe that high interest rate regime would help Indian banks to improve their margins and CASA while capital goods companies are sitting on record order book. Market is expecting better Q1 results from auto companies as well as Indian economy is signaling robust growth prospect.

IDFC First Bank Q4 results 2023

IDFC First Bank witnessed strong growth in earnings for the fourth quarter of FY23. The lender's net profit in Q4FY23 more than doubled to 803 crore, which is the highest ever in a quarter, while recording double-digit growth in net interest income (NII). At the bank, customers' deposits and loan books stood strong. In Q4FY23, the bank's net profit skyrocketed by 134% to 803 crore as against a profit of 343 crore in Q4 of the previous fiscal. Overall, in FY23, PAT jumped by multi-fold to 2,437 crore versus a meager 145 crore in FY22.

NTPC Q4 results 2023

The state-owned company reported dip in net profit due to higher operating cost and lower margins during January to March 2023 quarter. The PSU company reported 6.31 per cent YoY drop in net profit to 4,871.55 crore in Q4FY23, which was much lower than the market estimates of 5,199.51 crore. Its revenue from operations went up 19.33% at 44,252.92 crore, as compared with market estimates of 42,160.64 crore. Company's EBIDTA rose 4.52% to 11,942.40 crore against market estimates of 12,897.63 crore.

MCX results Q4FY23

During Q4FY23, MCX of India recorded consolidated revenue from operations of 133.75 crore up by 25.63% YoY from 106.46 crore in Q4FY22. During the quarter ended March 2023 MCX reported a consolidated net income of 153.83 crore compared to 121.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2022. MCX reported a consolidated net expense of 137.55 crore during the quarter under review up by 145.53% YoY from 56.02 crore during the corresponding quarter of FY22. The Q4FY23 consolidated net profit of MCX dropped to 5.45 crore down by 85.08% from 36.53 crore recorded in the year-ago quarter. The EPS of MCX plummeted to 1.07 compared to 7.18 in the same quarter of FY22.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Related Premium Stories
ask better questions
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 29 Jul 2023, 08:11 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout