During Q4FY23, MCX of India recorded consolidated revenue from operations of ₹133.75 crore up by 25.63% YoY from ₹106.46 crore in Q4FY22. During the quarter ended March 2023 MCX reported a consolidated net income of ₹153.83 crore compared to ₹121.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2022. MCX reported a consolidated net expense of ₹137.55 crore during the quarter under review up by 145.53% YoY from ₹56.02 crore during the corresponding quarter of FY22. The Q4FY23 consolidated net profit of MCX dropped to ₹5.45 crore down by 85.08% from ₹36.53 crore recorded in the year-ago quarter. The EPS of MCX plummeted to ₹1.07 compared to ₹7.18 in the same quarter of FY22.