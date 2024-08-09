Q1 results today: At least 280 companies including India Cements, Inox, Siemens, Standard Batteries, Matrimony, Rupa, Bajaj Consumer Care, Grasim, Berger Paints, Auro Labs, Sun TV, and Arti Industries will declare their FY25 earnings on August 9.

Q1 results today on August 9: At least 280 companies are scheduled to release their first quarter financial results (Q1FY25) today, on Friday, August 9.

The first quarter results season started in July and many big companies are scheduled to declare their Q1 earnings report this week and in weeks to come.

India Inc's earnings reports have been varied — while IT companies reported better-than-expected results, banks have showed a rather disappointing turn.

Also impacting the markets was the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (RBI MPC) decision, which was announced on August 8. The RBI's rate setting panel decided to keep repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent, and stance accommodative, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

Companies to post Q1 results today — August 9 Siemens, Trent, Grasim Industries, Zydus Lifesciences, Info Edge India, General Insurance Corporation of India, Alkem Laboratories, Balkrishna Industries, Berger Paints India, Bharat Dynamics, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Metro Brands, Sun TV Network, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, Aarti Industries,

Suven Pharmaceuticals, CESC, Inox Wind, Concord Biotech, Honasa Consumer, MMTC, Wockhardt, Engineers India, Shipping Corporation of India, C. E. Info Systems (MapmyIndia), India Cements, Inox India, HMT, Bengal and Assam Company, Inox Wind Energy, Jupiter Life Line Hospitals, Electronics Mart India,

Mishra Dhatu Nigam, Prism Johnson, Star Cement, Max Estates Ltd, Inox Green Energy Services, Rolex Rings. Kirloskar Ferrous Industries, Surya Roshni, Paisalo Digital Ltd, Kennametal India, Banco Products (India), Dynamatic Technologies, Fineotex Chemical, Prime Focus, Bajaj Consumer Care,

Muthoot Microfin, Sundaram-Clayton, Innova Captab, Apollo Micro Systems, Dhani Services, Thejo Engineering, Hindware Home Innovation, GE Power India, Dredging Corporation India, SG MART, Kolte-Patil Developers, Kovai Medical Center and Hospital, Sky Gold, RPSG VENTURES, Rashi Peripherals,

Insecticides India, Rupa and Company, IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, Jyoti Structures, IKIO Lighting, Navkar Corporation, Divgi Torqtransfer Systems, Goldiam International, Centum Electronics, Roto Pumps, Pix Transmissions, Hariom Pipe Industries, Elpro International, Precision Camshafts,

Excel Industries, Systematix Corporate Services, SJVN, Bharat Dynamics, Suyog Telematics, Likhitha Infrastructure, Rishabh Instruments, Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech, Matrimony.com, Saurashtra Cement, HLV, Kamdhenu, Xchanging Solutions, AVT Natural Products, Arihant Superstructures, Control Print,

Sika Interplant Systems, Indo Rama Synthetics (India), Anuh Pharma, Satia Industries, Zodiac Energy, Sat Industries, RSWM, VLS Finance, Khazanchi Jewellers, Ambika Cotton Mills, NCL Industries, SAR Auto Products, Deccan Cements, Jagatjit Industries, Repro India, Permanent Magnets, TPL Plastech,

Gloster, Liberty Shoes, Vintage Coffee and Beverages, The Investment Trust of India, Birla Cable, Emami Paper Mills, MKVENTURES CAPITAL, Shree Pushkar Chemicals and Fertilisers, Sunshield Chemicals, Albert David, Balaji Telefilms, Axita Cotton, Nicco Park and Resorts, Pyramid Technoplast, Niyogin Fintech Ltd,

Bhartiya International, Frontier Springs, Diamines and Chemicals, Sinclairs Hotels, Dai-Ichi Karkaria, Orbit Exports, Dhabriya Polywood, IFB Agro Industries, Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprise, Galaxy Bearings, Pritika Auto Industries, Standard Batteries, Swasti Vinayaka Art And Heritage Corporation,

Rolcon Engineering, Ashirwad Capital, Gujarat Terce Laboratories, Kanco Tea and Industries, Advance Metering Technology, Visagar Polytex, Mohit Industries, Virtual Global Education, Sawaca Business Machines, Concord Drugs, Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills, Laffans Petrochemicals,

Maris Spinners, B C Power Controls, Suncare Traders, J A Finance, CHALLANI CAPITAL, Associated Coaters, JMJ Fintech, Comfort Commotrade, Bhakti Gems and Jewellery, Ajcon Global, Cella Space Limited, Shricon Industries, Yash Management and Financial Services, NDA Securities, Trans Freight Containers,

Ritesh International, Pro Fin Capital Services, Global Offshore Services, Econo Trade India, Link Pharmachem, Inter State Oil Carrier, BFL Asset Finvest, Integrated Capital Services, Amforge Industries, Coastal Roadways, Ekennis Software Service, Beryl Drugs, Indo Euro Indchem, Step Two Corporation,

Elegant Floriculture and Agrotech (India), ARUNIS ABODE, PANABYTE TECHNOLOGIES, Adinath Exim Resources, Siddha Ventures, Enterprises International, Neo Infracon, Ushakiran Finance, Parker Agrochem, Vinayak Polycon International, Tatia Skylines and Health Farms, SW Investments,

Integrated Hitech, Rammaica (India), Gratex Industries, Voltaire Leasing & Finance, Futuristic Securities, Dharani Finance, Delton Cables, The Byke Hospitality, Triton Valves, Indo-National, Lehar Footwears, Shree Rama Multi Tech, Ruchira Papers, Shyam Century Ferrous, Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems,

Lyka Labs, Pasupati Acrylon, BGR Energy Systems, Jayshree Tea and Industries, Megastar Foods, Sundaram Brake Linings, Evexia Lifecare, Loyal Textiles Mills, Waterbase, SMS Lifesciences India, KANORIA ENERGY & INFRASTRUCTURE, Starteck Finance Limited, Kanpur Plastipacks, Shiva Texyarn, Asian Hotels (East),

Noida Toll Bridge Company, BDH Industries, Century Extrusions, SAL Steel, Manaksia Aluminium Company, CG-Vak Software and Exports, Kalyani Forge, Flex Foods, ABans Enterprises, Mitsu Chem Plast, Kaira Can Company, Transwarranty Finance, Ecoplast, B. N. Rathi Securities, Lakshmi Mills Company,

Digidrive Distributors, Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese, B&A Packaging India, Sal Automotive, BCC Fuba India, Nath Industries Limited, Shah Alloys, Hindustan Organic Chemicals, AMD Industries, Times Guaranty, Alfred Herbert (India), Sayaji Industries, Auro Laboratories, Krishanveer Forge, Dutron Polymers,

HB Stockholdings, Freshtrop Fruits, Shalimar Wires Industries, Alkosign, Acknit Industries Ltd, NCL Research and Financial Services, Mukesh Babu Financial Services, Aarvee Denim and Exports, Rama Vision, Polylink Polymers (India), Expo Gas Containers, Jeevan Scientific Technology, Siel Financial Services,

Shiva Mills Limited, Bombay Cycle, Balgopal Commercial, WE WIN LIMITED, Kiduja India, Katare Spinning Mills, Real Eco-Energy, ST Corporation, Contil India, Unique Organics, Gujarat Craft Industries, Inland Printers, Sumeet Industries, Haryana Leather Chemicals, Gogia Capital Services, Hindoostan Mills, Savera Industries, Ind Cement Cap, Tijaria Polypipes, and others.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.