Bandhan Bank, Cipla, City Union Bank, InterGlobe Aviation, IndusInd Bank and KFin Technologies are among the 69 companies that are expected to post their first quarter for FY2025 earnings on July 26, 2024.

List of companies to report Q1FY 2025 earnings 20 Microns, Aarti Drugs, Abhijit Trading Company, Accelya Solutions India, Ador Fontech, Amber Enterprises India, Apcotex Industries, Aro Granite Industries, Ashirwad Steels & Industries, Bandhan Bank, Bella Casa Fashion & Retail, Captain Pipes, Chembond Chemicals, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Cipla, City Union Bank, De Nora India, Equitas Small Finance Bank, ESAF Small Finance Bank, Eyantra Ventures, FGP, GACM Technologies, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, Gujarat Themis Biosyn, HT Media, Indergiri Finance, InterGlobe Aviation, IndusInd Bank, Intellect Design Arena, Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals, Jindal Hotels, Kaynes Technology India, KEC International, KFin Technologies, Kiran Syntex, Latent View Analytics, Laxmi Organic Industries, Mallcom (India), Mangalam Organics, Mahasagar Travels, Mysore Petro Chemicals, Nelcast, Nuvama Wealth Management, Padam Cotton Yarns, Power Grid Corporation of India, Piramal Pharma, Punjab & Sind Bank, Quick Heal Technologies, Sagarsoft (India), Saint-Gobain Sekurit India, Sanofi India, SBC Exports, SBI Cards and Payment Services, Shanti Educational Initiatives, Shri Kalyan Holdings, Shree Digvijay Cement Co, Shriram Finance, Southern Magnesium & Chemicals, Stanpacks (India), Sunil Industries, Themis Medicare, Transcorp International, Trejhara Solutions, TTK Prestige, Tulsyan NEC, Universal Office Automation, Xpro India, Yash Trading & Finance and Zenotech Laboratories.

IndiGo Q1 Results: IndiGo, India's largest airline, is set to announce its Q1 FY2025 results on Friday, July 26. The airline has faced two significant challenges recently: the roof collapse at Delhi airport, which led to flight cancellations and terminal relocations, and a global Microsoft services outage. While the terminal disruption began in Q1 and continues to affect operations, any impact from the Microsoft outage will likely be reflected in the Q2 results.