Q1 results today: Amid falling Indian stock market , experts are advising intraday traders to focus on stock specific strategy instead of index or sector specific approach. Hence, Q1 results 2023 are going to become important for intraday trading as it would directly inform about the fundamentals of the listed entity for short to medium term.

For intraday traders, it would be important for them to know that 54 listed companies are going to declare their Q1 results 2023 during working hours on Friday. Those 54 listed companies include Indian Oil Corporation, Nazara Technologies, Marico, SBI Cards & Payment Services, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Star Health & Allied Insurance Company, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Piramal Enterprises, Exide Industries, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Chalet Hotels, Route Mobile, DCB Bank, etc.

Market is already expecting good quarterly numbers from banking companies due to high interest rate regime for the last two quarters. They are expecting improvement in margins and NIMs due to high deposits during high interest rate regime.

IOC reported 52 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to ₹10,841.23 crore for the quarter ended March 2023. This is against a net profit of ₹7,089.18 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. The consolidated revenue from operations rose by 10 per cent to ₹2,30,711.56 crore in the quarter under review from ₹2,09,045.44 crore in the year ago period.

SBI Card reported a rise of 2.7 per cent to ₹596.5 crore for the quarter ended 31 March, 2023. This was against a net profit of ₹581 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. The total income increased by 30 per cent to ₹3,917 core in March quarter as compared to ₹3,016 crore in the year-ago period. The interest income increased by 32 per cent to ₹1,672 crore in Q4 FY23 as against ₹1,266 core in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. While, the fees and commission income increased by 25% at ₹1,786 crore in Q4 FY23 as compared to ₹1,427 crore in Q4 FY22.

UCO Bank registered a strong growth in earnings on a year-on-year basis for the fourth quarter of FY23. The bank's PAT came in at ₹581.24 crore in Q4FY23, registering a growth of 86.19% compared to ₹312.18 crore in the same period a year ago. Net interest income (NII) increased by 19.34% to ₹1,972.11 crore in the quarter as against ₹1,652.38 crore in Q4 of FY22.

Equitas Small Finance Bank earned the highest every net profit in a quarter at ₹190 crore in the three-month period that ended on March 31, 2023. Q4FY23 PAT climbed by 59% year-on-year. The SFB registered a strong growth of 80% in quarterly disbursements to the tune of ₹5,917 crore. Net interest income (NII) climbed by a healthy 28% YoY to ₹706.9 crore in the quarter.