IOC, Nazara Tech to SBI Card — 54 companies to declare Q1 results today

SBI Card reported a rise of 2.7 per cent to ₹596.5 crore for the quarter ended 31 March, 2023. This was against a net profit of ₹581 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. The total income increased by 30 per cent to ₹3,917 core in March quarter as compared to ₹3,016 crore in the year-ago period. The interest income increased by 32 per cent to ₹1,672 crore in Q4 FY23 as against ₹1,266 core in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. While, the fees and commission income increased by 25% at ₹1,786 crore in Q4 FY23 as compared to ₹1,427 crore in Q4 FY22.