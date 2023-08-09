The Q1 results 2023 would help investors understand the fundamental status of the company with more clarity as companies declare their earnings expected for medium to long term as well while announcing their quarterly results.
Investors will now watch out for the several companies that are going to declare their respective Q1 results 2023 on Wednesday.
Among major companies to announce Q1 results today include Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Tata Power Company, Bata India, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, Berger Paints India, Bharat Forge, Trent, and Natco Pharma.