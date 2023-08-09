Hello User
Q1 results today: IRCTC, ZEE, Tata Power, Bharat Forge among stocks to declare Q1 results 2023

1 min read 09 Aug 2023, 09:02 AM IST Livemint

  • While Q1 results from pharma and banking sectors were strong, FMCG sector’s Q1 earnings were mixed with slight improvement in margins. IT sector Q1 results remained weak.

Among major companies to announce Q1 results today include Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Tata Power Company and Bata India.

Q1 results today: India Inc began the financial year 2023-2024 on a mixed note. The corporate earnings for the first quarter of FY24 have been a mixed bag so far and largely on the expected lines.

While Q1 results from pharma and banking sectors were strong, FMCG sector’s Q1 earnings were mixed with slight improvement in margins. IT sector Q1 results remained weak.

The Q1 results 2023 would help investors understand the fundamental status of the company with more clarity as companies declare their earnings expected for medium to long term as well while announcing their quarterly results.

Investors will now watch out for the several companies that are going to declare their respective Q1 results 2023 on Wednesday.

Also Read: IRCTC Q1 Results Live: Net profit likely to rise 6.7% to 262 crore; revenue growth seen at 9.3% YoY

Q1 Results Today

Among major companies to announce Q1 results today include Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Tata Power Company, Bata India, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, Berger Paints India, Bharat Forge, Trent, and Natco Pharma.

Abbott India, Bajaj Consumer Care, Kalyan Jewellers India, Max Financial Services, PI Industries, Schneider Electric Infrastructure, Sula Vineyards, Sunteck Realty, Zuari Agro Chemicals, among others, will also declare their earnings for April-June 2023 quarter on Wednesday, August 9.

Additionally, CARE Ratings, Dreamfolks Services, eClerx Services, Granules India, Sandhar Technologies, Shankara Building Products, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, and many others will also be in focus ahead of their Q1 earnings today.

Updated: 09 Aug 2023, 09:49 AM IST
