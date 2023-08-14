Q1 results today: Amid weakness at Indian stock market due to weal global market sentiments on US China tension, stock market experts are recommending stock specific strategy to both intraday trading members and positional investors. As QW1 results 2023 season is ending today, stock market investors can scan the financials of the stocks they are looking at as from now onwards, balance sheet of the company is expected to change a little as companies would be done with their Q1 results 2023 from Tuesday. So, investors are expected to remain vigilant about Q1 results today.

For such intraday traders and positional investors, there is a piece of stock market news today. A total of 139 listed companies are going to declare their respective Q1 results today. Those 139 companies include ITC, Divi's Laboratories, Vodafone Idea, Rajesh Exports, Hindustan Copper, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Senco Gold, Kellton Tech Solutions, etc.

ITC Q1 results 2023

ITC informed Indian stock market bourses about its board meeting for Q1 results 2023 declaration citing, "In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we write to advise that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been convened for Monday, 14th August, 2023 to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company along with the Segment-wise Revenue, Results, Assets and Liabilities for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2023."

Divi's Laboratories results Q1FY24

Pharma company has informed Indian exchanges about the Q1 results 2023 citing, "Notice is hereby given that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, August 14, 2023, inter-alia, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023."

Vodafone Idea Q1FY24 results date

The telecom company informed Indian stock exchanges about its Q1 results 2023 date citing, "Pursuant to applicable regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Vodafone Idea Limited (“the Company") will be held on Monday, 14 August 2023, inter alia, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30 June 2023."

Hindustan Copper results Q1 2023

The PSU company has declared Q1 results date for current financial year on 14th August 2023. The PSU metal company informed Indian bourses about Q1 results 2023 declaration date and said, "Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Hindustan Copper Ltd (HCL) witt be hetd on Monday, the 14th August, 2023 at '12:30 PM to, inter alia, consider and approve Statements of Financial Results of HCL (Standalone and Consotidated) for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2023."