Q1 results today: ICICI Bank, Dr Reddy’s Lab, MCX, Finolex Industries, Punjab National Bank & more to report earnings

Q1 results today on July 27: At least 30 companies are scheduled to release their first quarter financial results (Q1FY25) today, on Saturday, July 27.

The first quarter results season began this month on July 8 and prominent companies were among those who declared their Q1 results this week. Further, scores of other companies will also release their earnings reports in the coming weeks.

Covering various sectors, the Q1FY25 earnings reports are expected to have a significant impact on stock movements in the BSE and NSE, and offer insights into the broader economic landscape. The Budget 2024 was announced earlier this week, and also impacted stocks and the broader market.

Markets Watch The markets closed on a high on Friday, July 26, rebounding from the Budget 2024 drag amid increased capital gains tax and STT on derivatives. Overall, even though global cues were subdued and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) pulled out of Indian equities after the Budget announcement, indices staged a notable recovery.

The Nifty 50 jumped 2.70 per cent, touching a 24,861 points peak, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 1.62 per cent, ending the week at 81,322 points, just shy of its peak.

Companies to post Q1 results today — July 27 REC, Punjab National Bank, Sumitomo Chemical India Limited, Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), IDFC First Bank, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, Jammu and Kashmir Bank, SBFC Finance, Transport Corporation of India, IFB Industries, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Shaily Engineering Plastics, Meghmani Organics, Vishal Fabrics, Smruti Organics Limited, Premco Global, Oswal Yarns, 3p Land Holdings, Sacheta Metals, IEC Education, ICICI Bank, Finolex Industries, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Anant Raj, Genus Power Infrastructures, Alankit, Asahi Songwon Colors, Alkali Metals, Astal Laboratories, Gujarat Cotex, and others are among the 30 companies expected to report their Q1FY25 earnings reports today, on July 27.

ICICI Bank Q1 Results Preview ICICI Bank is set to announce its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q1FY25) on Saturday, July 27 (today), after reporting a solid performance in the previous quarter led by improved asset quality and credit growth.

D-Street analysts and domestic brokerages have estimated a decent and steady growth for India's second-largest lender by market cap in the quarter under review over loan growth and enhanced asset quality.

An average of brokerage estimates indicates that ICICI Bank's net profit will likely rise 8-10 per cent in the June quarter while net interest income (NII) growth is estimated at 12 per cent. Net interest margin (NIM) and deposit growth are the key monitorable metrics. NIM reflects the margin a bank earns in its core lending business and is a key profitability metric.