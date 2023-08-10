Q1 results today: After trend reversal at Indian stock market, experts have started to expect key benchmark indices to climb to a new peak. In fact, some experts are expecting 70,000 levels for Sensex by end of 2023 whereas some are predicting Nifty to climb up to 21,000 in next five months. However, amid quarterly results season, experts are advising both intraday trading members and positional investors to remain vigilant about the Q1 results 2023 announced by respective listed entities as it would help them know about the financials of the companies.

For such stock market investors, there is a piece of stock market news today. 200 listed companies are going to declare their respective Q1 results today. Those 200 companies include Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India, Pidilite Industries, Grasim Industries, Samvardhana Motherson International, Hero MotoCorp, Page Industries, Container Corporation of India, Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, General Insurance Corporation of India. Torrent Power, Apollo Tyres, Endurance Technologies, Sanofi India, Manappuram Finance, NCC, NBCC (India), Graphite India, MTAR Technologies, FMM Pfaudler, Indiabulls Real Estate, Ashoka Buildcon, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, Omaxe, Balaji Telefilms, etc.

Here we list out quarterly results announced by some of the above mentioned companies in previous quarter that would help stock market investors to understand the financial health of the company in long term after the announcement of Q1 results today:

LIC Q4 results 2023

LIC posted impressive growth in the bottom-line for the fourth quarter of FY23. Consolidated Q4 FY23 PAT stood at ₹13,190.79 crore, rising by a breathtaking 447.47% or 5.5 folds year-on-year. In Q4FY22, the PAT stood merely at ₹2,409.39 crore. Sequentially, the growth was 107.77% in Q4 PAT. In December 2023 quarter, the PAT stood at ₹6,348.71 crore. In the top-line front, consolidated net premium income stood at ₹1,32,223.21 crore in Q4FY23, tumbled by 8.27% from ₹1,44,158.84 crore in Q4 of previous fiscal. However, LIC saw a growth of 17.7% from ₹1,12,296.69 crore in Q3FY23.

Hero MotoCorp Q4FY23 results

Two-wheeler major, outperformed street's estimates in terms of its bottom line in the fourth quarter of FY23, reporting a jump of 36.77% in standalone net profit to ₹858.93 crore, compared to a PAT of ₹627.05 crore in the same time the previous year. Pricing, cost-cutting measures, and mix all contributed to the auto player's margin expansion and profitable growth throughout the quarter. Consolidated revenue from operations was ₹8,306.78 crore in Q4 FY23, up 3.43% from Q3 FY23's ₹8,030.98 crore and up 11.92% from Q4 FY22's ₹7,421.73 crore.

Samvardhana Motherson results Q4FY23

Leading specialized automotive component manufacturer, Samvardhana Motherson International Limited (SAMIL) reported a massive 438% year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit to ₹654 crore in the fourth quarter of FY23. Sequentially, the growth was 44% in PAT. On the back of the strong booked business, Motherson posted the highest ever quarterly and yearly revenue. Revenue stood at ₹22,477 crore in Q4FY23, registering a growth of 30% YoY and 11% QoQ. FY23 revenue growth was 23% YoY to ₹78,701 crore, the highest ever yearly revenue.