Q1 results today: After trend reversal at Indian stock market, experts have started to expect key benchmark indices to climb to a new peak. In fact, some experts are expecting 70,000 levels for Sensex by end of 2023 whereas some are predicting Nifty to climb up to 21,000 in next five months. However, amid quarterly results season, experts are advising both intraday trading members and positional investors to remain vigilant about the Q1 results 2023 announced by respective listed entities as it would help them know about the financials of the companies.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}