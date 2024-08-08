Q1 results today: At least 35 companies including the Life Insurance Corporation of India, Eicher Motors, Biocon, Oil India, Bharat Forge, SAIL, Cochin Shipyard, MRF, Bayer Cropscience and ABB India will declare their FY25 earnings on August 8.

Q1 results today on August 8: At least 35 companies are scheduled to release their first quarter financial results (Q1FY25) today, on Thursday, August 8.

The first quarter results (Q1FY25) season began last month in July 2024, and a host of big names are expected to declare their Q1 earnings report during this week and in the upcoming weeks.

Overall, the earnings reports will significantly impact the markets, besides offering insights into India's broader economic landscape. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the full Union Budget 2024 last month, which also impacted the broader market.

India Inc's Q1FY25 earnings have been varied, as IT companies have reported better-than-expected results, but banks showed comparatively disappointing performance.

For today, August 8, the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to keep repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent, and stance accommodative. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das' outlook on India's inflation and GDP growth will be key to watch out for.

Companies to post Q1 results today — August 8 ABB India, Astral, Bayer Cropscience, Bharat Forge, Biocon, Cochin Shipyard, Container Corporation, Eicher Motors, Global Health, Life Insurance Corporation of India, MRF, Oil India, Page Industries, RVNK, SAIL, Steelcast, Sugal & Damani Share Brokers, Surat Trade and Mercantile, Sutlej Textiles and Industries, Talbros Engineering, Tatia Global Vennture, Tega Industries, Timken India, Tokyo Plast International, Transpek Industry, TVS Holdings, Unichem Laboratories, Uniparts India, Unitech, UR Sugar Industries, Va Tech Wabag, Vaxfab Enterprises, Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients, Vivanza Biosciences, Zodiac Clothing Company, and others.

Eicher Motors Q1 Results Today The company is set to release its earnings report for the first fiscal quarter of FY25 on August 8. Flat volume growth and slow sales of its popular Hunter Enfield bikes are likely to limit the company’s revenue and profit growth to single digits.

According to analyst estimates, the company is anticipated to record an 8% YoY increase in revenue, reaching ₹4,263 crore. Net profit is projected to rise 8.4% to ₹991 crore from ₹914 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

