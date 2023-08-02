Titan Q1 Results Live: Titan Company, the jewellery and accessories maker, is expected to see a decent earnings growth in the first quarter of FY24. The company is likely to see its net profit rising 14.24% and revenue growth of 19.4% on a year-on-year basis in Q1FY24. Operating margin is likely to remain flat on the back of gold price volatility.

Titan Q1 Results Live: Operating margins likely to remain flat Titan Company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) is likely to rise by 9.2% YoY to ₹1,307 crore. However, EBITDA margin is expected to shrink by around 30 basis points (bps) YoY to 12.4%.

Titan Q1 Results Live: Revenue growth seen at 19.4% YoY Titan Company is expected to report revenue of ₹10,700 crore in the first quarter of FY24, registering a growth of 19.4% on a year-on-year basis, as per average estimates by analysts.

