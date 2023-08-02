comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Titan Q1 Results Live: Net profit likely to rise 14.2% to ₹906 crore; revenue growth seen at 19% YoY

1 min read . Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 10:29 AM IST Livemint, Edited By Ankit Gohel

Q1 Results Today Live: Titan Company, the jewellery and accessories maker, is expected to see a decent earnings growth in the first quarter of FY24. Operating margin is likely to remain flat on the back of gold price volatility, while margin is expected to shrink YoY.

Titan Company's Q1 operating margin is likely to remain flat on the back of gold price volatility.
Titan Company's Q1 operating margin is likely to remain flat on the back of gold price volatility.

Titan Q1 Results Live: Titan Company, the jewellery and accessories maker, is expected to see a decent earnings growth in the first quarter of FY24. The company is likely to see its net profit rising 14.24% and revenue growth of 19.4% on a year-on-year basis in Q1FY24. Operating margin is likely to remain flat on the back of gold price volatility.

02 Aug 2023, 10:29:47 AM IST

Titan Q1 Results Live: Operating margins likely to remain flat

Titan Company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) is likely to rise by 9.2% YoY to 1,307 crore. However, EBITDA margin is expected to shrink by around 30 basis points (bps) YoY to 12.4%.

02 Aug 2023, 10:27:29 AM IST

Titan Q1 Results Live: Revenue growth seen at 19.4% YoY

Titan Company is expected to report revenue of 10,700 crore in the first quarter of FY24, registering a growth of 19.4% on a year-on-year basis, as per average estimates by analysts.

02 Aug 2023, 10:25:54 AM IST

Titan Q1 Results Live: Net profit likely to rise 14.2% to ₹906 crore

Titan Company is likely to see its net profit rising 14.24% YoY to 906 crore in Q1FY24.

