Titan Q1 Results Live: Jewellery division grew 21% in Q1FY24

Titan Company’s jewellery division grew 21% YoY in Q1FY24, as per the company’s business update. Buyer growth was higher than average ticket size growth for this period. Despite significant volatility in gold prices throughout the quarter, Akshaya Tritiya sales in April and wedding purchases in June were robust.

The key categories of gold and studded grew well with no notable change in the overall product mix. New store additions, golden harvest and exchange programs continued to do well during the quarter, the company said.