Titan Q1 Results Live: Titan Company, the jewellery and accessories maker, is expected to see a decent earnings growth in the first quarter of FY24. The company is likely to see its net profit rising 14.24% and revenue growth of 19.4% on a year-on-year basis in Q1FY24. Operating margin is likely to remain flat on the back of gold price volatility.
Titan Company’s jewellery division grew 21% YoY in Q1FY24, as per the company’s business update. Buyer growth was higher than average ticket size growth for this period. Despite significant volatility in gold prices throughout the quarter, Akshaya Tritiya sales in April and wedding purchases in June were robust.
The key categories of gold and studded grew well with no notable change in the overall product mix. New store additions, golden harvest and exchange programs continued to do well during the quarter, the company said.
Titan Company announced on July 6 that it has registered a 20% year-on-year (YoY) revenue growth with all key consumer businesses exhibiting double-digit growth for the April-June quarter of current fiscal. The jewellery maker also said that during the quarter, it added 68 stores, including CaratLane, taking Titan's retail footprint to 2,778 stores. Read full report here
Titan Company share price traded over half a percent lower on Wednesday ahead of the release of Q1 results today. Titan shares were trading 0.54% lower at ₹2,985.00 apiece on the BSE.
Titan Company registered a 20% year-on-year (YoY) revenue growth with all key consumer businesses exhibiting double-digit growth for the April-June quarter of the current fiscal, according to its business update filed on exchanges.
Titan Company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) is likely to rise by 9.2% YoY to ₹1,307 crore. However, EBITDA margin is expected to shrink by around 30 basis points (bps) YoY to 12.4%.
Titan Company is expected to report revenue of ₹10,700 crore in the first quarter of FY24, registering a growth of 19.4% on a year-on-year basis, as per average estimates by analysts.
Titan Company is likely to see its net profit rising 14.24% YoY to ₹906 crore in Q1FY24.
