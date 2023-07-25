Q1 results today: Amid weak sentiments at Indian stock market , those who believe in stock specific trade are highly vigilant about Q1 results 2023 of the listed companies. In fact, company results are one of the most important events that help stock market investors decide the mid and long term positions. It also help them in taking investment decision about the potential stocks they are zeroing on.

For such stock market investors, there is a piece of stock market news today. 40 listed companies are going to declares their Q1 results today. Those 40 companies include Larsen & Toubro, Asian Paints, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, SBI Life, Suzlon Energy, Cyient, UTI AMC, KPIT Tech, CEAT, Jyothy Labs, etc.

Here we list out quarterly results announced by some of these 40 companies in the previous quarter i.e. in Q4FY23:

Tata Motors Q4FY23 results

Tata Motors beat market estimates in consolidated net profit to ₹5,407.79 crore in the fourth quarter of FY23, against a net loss of ₹1,032.84 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Sequentially, the Q4FY23 PAT saw a growth of nearly 83%. The company's top-line front came in strong with an upside of over 35% YoY in revenue. On a consolidated basis, revenue from operations stood at ₹1,05,932.35 crore in Q4FY23, as compared to ₹78,439.06 crore in Q4 of previous fiscal.

Bajaj Auto Q4 results 2023

Two-wheelers and commercial vehicles maker, Bajaj Auto despite witnessing a single-digit drop in PAT due to lower sales, beat Street's estimates for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The auto giant posted a net profit of ₹1,433 crore in Q4FY23, as against a profit of ₹1,469 crore in the same period a year ago, registering a single-digit drop of 2.5%. The bottom-line front was impacted by lower sales.

Larsen & Turbo fourth quarter results FY23

Larsen & Toubro registered 10% growth each year-on-year in PAT and revenue for the fourth quarter of FY23. Consolidated net profit stood at ₹3,987 crore in Q4FY23, while revenue stood at ₹58,335 crore in the quarter. In the March 2022 quarter, the PAT and revenue were at ₹3,621 crore and ₹52,851 crore respectively.

Suzlon Energy Q4 results FY2022-23

Suzlon, a provider of renewable energy solutions, reported a consolidated net profit of ₹319.99 crore for the March 2023 quarter on Tuesday. The company attributed the good result to lower expenses over the period. Suzlon Energy company posted a consolidated net loss of ₹205.52 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Company's revenue for fiscal year 2023 was ₹5,947 crore, with ₹1,690 crore generated in just the fourth quarter. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) for the fiscal year totaled ₹832 crore, yielding a 14.0% EBITDA margin. Suzlon made a profit of ₹233 crore in the fourth quarter, with an EBITDA margin of 13.8%.

SBI Life Q4 results

SBI Life Insurance Company recorded double-digit growth in both PAT and net premium incomes in the fourth quarter of FY23. SBI posted a 15.57% growth in PAT to ₹776.85 crore in Q4FY23, compared to a profit of ₹672.15 crore in the same period a year ago. Net premium income soared by 14.1% to ₹19,896.92 crore versus ₹17,433.77 crore in Q4 of the previous fiscal.