Tata Motors Q4FY23 results

Tata Motors beat market estimates in consolidated net profit to ₹5,407.79 crore in the fourth quarter of FY23, against a net loss of ₹1,032.84 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Sequentially, the Q4FY23 PAT saw a growth of nearly 83%. The company's top-line front came in strong with an upside of over 35% YoY in revenue. On a consolidated basis, revenue from operations stood at ₹1,05,932.35 crore in Q4FY23, as compared to ₹78,439.06 crore in Q4 of previous fiscal.