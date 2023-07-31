Adani Green Energy on Monday posted a rise of 319 per cent in consolidated net profit to ₹507 crore for the quarter ended March 2023. This is against a net profit of ₹121 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. The Adani firm's total income rose 88 per cent to ₹2,988 crore in Q4FY23 as compared to ₹1,587 crore in Q4FY22. The revenue of operations from power supply stood at ₹2,130 crore for the quarter under review from ₹1,128 crore in the year ago period. While, for FY23, revenue from power supply increases by 54% YoY to ₹5,825 crore.