Q1 results today: Amid weak sentiments at Indian stock market, experts are buys advising intraday trading members to indulge in stock specific trade. So, for such day traders, Q1 results 2023 becomes an important event in deciding their buy or sell stocks. So, stock market investors are expected to remain vigilant about the Q1 results 2023, which is expected today.
Q1 results today: Amid weak sentiments at Indian stock market, experts are buys advising intraday trading members to indulge in stock specific trade. So, for such day traders, Q1 results 2023 becomes an important event in deciding their buy or sell stocks. So, stock market investors are expected to remain vigilant about the Q1 results 2023, which is expected today.
For information to our readers, a total of 45 listed companies are going to declares their respective Q1 results today. Those 45 listed companies include Maruti Suzuki India, Power Grid Corporation, Adani Green Energy, Adani Transmission, GAIL, Bosch, UPL, Oberoi Realty, KEI Industries, Navin Fluorine International, JBM Auto, Castrol India, Go Fashion India, NOCIL, India Pesticides, Mold Tek Technologies, etc.
For information to our readers, a total of 45 listed companies are going to declares their respective Q1 results today. Those 45 listed companies include Maruti Suzuki India, Power Grid Corporation, Adani Green Energy, Adani Transmission, GAIL, Bosch, UPL, Oberoi Realty, KEI Industries, Navin Fluorine International, JBM Auto, Castrol India, Go Fashion India, NOCIL, India Pesticides, Mold Tek Technologies, etc.
The auto giant witnessed double-digit growth in both PAT and net sales front during Q4FY23. Total sales volume also saw a single-digit growth year-on-year. In the quarter between January to March 2023, Maruti earned a net profit of ₹2,623.6 crore increasing by 42.7% YoY and 11.6% QoQ. Net sales climbed by ₹30,821.8 crore soaring by 20.8% YoY and 10.7% QoQ.
The auto giant witnessed double-digit growth in both PAT and net sales front during Q4FY23. Total sales volume also saw a single-digit growth year-on-year. In the quarter between January to March 2023, Maruti earned a net profit of ₹2,623.6 crore increasing by 42.7% YoY and 11.6% QoQ. Net sales climbed by ₹30,821.8 crore soaring by 20.8% YoY and 10.7% QoQ.
Sequentially, Maruti's total sales volume was better with an upside of 10.5% to 514,927 vehicles in Q4FY23. Year-on-year, the growth was in the single-digit of 5.3% from sales of 488,830 units in Q4FY22. Operating profit improved to ₹2,611.1 crore up by 46.7% YoY and 23% QoQ on account of higher sales volume, improved realization from the market, and favorable forex movement.
Sequentially, Maruti's total sales volume was better with an upside of 10.5% to 514,927 vehicles in Q4FY23. Year-on-year, the growth was in the single-digit of 5.3% from sales of 488,830 units in Q4FY22. Operating profit improved to ₹2,611.1 crore up by 46.7% YoY and 23% QoQ on account of higher sales volume, improved realization from the market, and favorable forex movement.
Gail (India) Ltd, the largest gas distributor in the country, reported a significant decline of 77.5% in its quarterly profit on Thursday due to weakness in its petrochemicals segment. Gail reported a net profit of ₹603.52 crore for the quarter ending on 31 March, 2023 (Q4FY23), compared to ₹2,683.11 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
Gail (India) Ltd, the largest gas distributor in the country, reported a significant decline of 77.5% in its quarterly profit on Thursday due to weakness in its petrochemicals segment. Gail reported a net profit of ₹603.52 crore for the quarter ending on 31 March, 2023 (Q4FY23), compared to ₹2,683.11 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
Company’s revenue from operations stood at ₹32,858 crore in Q4FY23, down from ₹35,380 crore in the previous quarter (Q3FY23). However, there was a notable growth in the profit before tax (PBT), which surged by 165% to ₹591 crore in Q4FY23, compared to ₹223 crore in Q3FY23. Similarly, the profit after tax (PAT) increased by 146% to ₹604 crore in Q4FY23, up from ₹246 crore in Q3FY23.
Company’s revenue from operations stood at ₹32,858 crore in Q4FY23, down from ₹35,380 crore in the previous quarter (Q3FY23). However, there was a notable growth in the profit before tax (PBT), which surged by 165% to ₹591 crore in Q4FY23, compared to ₹223 crore in Q3FY23. Similarly, the profit after tax (PAT) increased by 146% to ₹604 crore in Q4FY23, up from ₹246 crore in Q3FY23.
Adani Green Energy on Monday posted a rise of 319 per cent in consolidated net profit to ₹507 crore for the quarter ended March 2023. This is against a net profit of ₹121 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. The Adani firm's total income rose 88 per cent to ₹2,988 crore in Q4FY23 as compared to ₹1,587 crore in Q4FY22. The revenue of operations from power supply stood at ₹2,130 crore for the quarter under review from ₹1,128 crore in the year ago period. While, for FY23, revenue from power supply increases by 54% YoY to ₹5,825 crore.
Adani Green Energy on Monday posted a rise of 319 per cent in consolidated net profit to ₹507 crore for the quarter ended March 2023. This is against a net profit of ₹121 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. The Adani firm's total income rose 88 per cent to ₹2,988 crore in Q4FY23 as compared to ₹1,587 crore in Q4FY22. The revenue of operations from power supply stood at ₹2,130 crore for the quarter under review from ₹1,128 crore in the year ago period. While, for FY23, revenue from power supply increases by 54% YoY to ₹5,825 crore.
Catch all the Corporate news
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.