Q1 results today: PNB, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance to Dr Reddy’s — 65 companies to declare Q1 results 20231 min read 26 Jul 2023, 07:43 AM IST
The Q1 result season so far has been in-line with estimates, with the IT and metal sector delivering weak performance, while the banks showing robust growth during the April-June quarter of FY24.
Q1 results today: Punjab National Bank (PNB), Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, BPCL, Cipla, Tata Consumer Products are among the top companies that will declare their Q1 results today.
