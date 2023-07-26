Q1 results today: Punjab National Bank (PNB), Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, BPCL, Cipla, Tata Consumer Products are among the top companies that will declare their Q1 results today.

The company results are one of the most important events that help stock market investors make investment decisions and decide the mid and long term positions.

The Q1 result season so far has been in-line with estimates, with the IT and metal sector delivering weak performance, while the banks showing robust growth during the April-June quarter of FY24.

A total of 65 companies will announce their Q1 results today. Along with the mentioned above, companies that will declare Q1FY24 earnings today (July 26) include Aether Industries, Colgate-Palmolive (India), Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Godfrey Phillips India, HFCL, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, etc.

Moreover, Jubilant Ingrevia, Vedant Fashions, Kajaria Ceramics, Novartis India, REC Ltd, Shree Cement, Syngene International, TeamLease Services, among others will also announce Q1 earnings today.

PNB Q1 Results

State-run lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) is expected to report a net profit of around ₹1,400 crore in the first quarter of FY24, as per analysts estimates. This is a sharp jump as compared to ₹308 crore in the same quarter last year.

Axis Bank Q1 Results

Axis Bank may report net profit of ₹6,474 crore. Net interest income is expected to grow to ₹12,190 crore from ₹9,384 crore, YoY.

Tech Mahindra

IT major Tech Mahindra is expected to see Q1 revenue at ₹13,487 crore and net profit of ₹1,120 crore, as per analysts estimates.

