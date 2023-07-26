Q1 results today: Punjab National Bank (PNB), Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, BPCL, Cipla, Tata Consumer Products are among the top companies that will declare their Q1 results today.
The company results are one of the most important events that help stock market investors make investment decisions and decide the mid and long term positions.
The Q1 result season so far has been in-line with estimates, with the IT and metal sector delivering weak performance, while the banks showing robust growth during the April-June quarter of FY24.
PNB Q1 Results
State-run lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) is expected to report a net profit of around ₹1,400 crore in the first quarter of FY24, as per analysts estimates. This is a sharp jump as compared to ₹308 crore in the same quarter last year.
Axis Bank Q1 Results
Axis Bank may report net profit of ₹6,474 crore. Net interest income is expected to grow to ₹12,190 crore from ₹9,384 crore, YoY.
Tech Mahindra
IT major Tech Mahindra is expected to see Q1 revenue at ₹13,487 crore and net profit of ₹1,120 crore, as per analysts estimates.
