Q1 results today: Reliance Industries, Paytm, Patanjali, Wipro among 53 companies to announce earnings on July 19

On July 19, 53 companies are expected to announce quarterly results for Q1 FY25. This includes major companies such as Reliance Industries, Paytm, Wipro, JSW Steel, JSW Energy, Patanjali Foods etc.

Q1 results today Aether Industries, Atul, Aurum Proptech, Avantel, BEML Land Assets, Blue Dart Express, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Ceenik Exports (India), Colorchips New Media, Creditaccess Grameen, Integra Essentia, Fedbank Financial Services, Gujarat Lease Financing, Hawa Engineers, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Indbank Merchant Banking Services, Indian Hotels Co., JSW Energy, JSW Steel, Jubilant Pharmova, Kabra Extrusiontechnik, Krishna Ventures, Ksolves India, Mahindra EPC Irrigation, Maruti Securities, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Oberoi Realty, Onward Technologies, Orissa Minerals Development Company, Patanjali Foods, One97 Communications (Paytm), Ponni Sugars (Erode), Pulsar International, Pvr Inox, Reliance industries, Route Mobile, RPG Life Sciences, Spentex Industries, Supreme Petrochem, Stanley Lifestyles, Summit Securities, Suraj, SWojas Energy Foods, Tanfac Industries, Tejas Networks, Tree House Education & Accessories, Transformers and Rectifiers (India), Ultratech Cement, Union Bank of India, Vanta Bioscience, Vipul Organics and Wipro will announce quarterly results today.

Reliance Industries Reliance is expected to show a sequential decline in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) and in profit due to challenges in the oil-to-chemicals (O2C) sector. The retail and telecom segments are expected to report good performance, according to a Mint report.

The company is expected to show a year-on-year rise in revenue and profit but a decline in operating profit and margins. The net profit is expected to be at ₹15,987 crore, a decline of 16% from ₹18,951 crore on a year-on-year basis, the report said.

Wipro Wipro is expected to show a flat sequential revenue growth in Q1 FY25. Revenue will exceed the -1.5-0.5% projection midpoint, a Mint report said quoting Kotak Institutional Equities. The revenue is expected to increase marginally to ₹22,491 crore in Q1 FY25 from ₹22,208.3 crore in Q4 FY24, the report stated.