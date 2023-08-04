Q1 results today: SBI, M&M, IDFC to BHEL — 72 companies to declare Q1 results 20232 min read 04 Aug 2023, 08:55 AM IST
Q1 results 2023: 72 listed companies going to announce Q1 results today include Britannia Industries, Fortis Healthcare, Bharat Dynamics, HDFC, MapmyIndia, Rain Industries, etc.
Q1 results today: Amid falling Indian stock market due to weak global market sentiments after downgrading of US credit rating, experts are suggesting stock specific approach to intraday trading members. For long term investors too, Q1 results 2023 is an important trigger as it would help them understand the fundamentals of the company to find out quality stock at discounted levels.