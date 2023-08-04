Q1 results today: Amid falling Indian stock market due to weak global market sentiments after downgrading of US credit rating, experts are suggesting stock specific approach to intraday trading members. For long term investors too, Q1 results 2023 is an important trigger as it would help them understand the fundamentals of the company to find out quality stock at discounted levels.

For such intraday traders and positional long term investors, there is a piece of stock market news. A total of 72 listed companies are going to declare their respective Q1 results 2023. Those 72 listed companies include State Bank of India (SBI), Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Britannia Industries, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Fortis Healthcare, Bharat Dynamics, IDFC, Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HDFC), MapmyIndia, Rain Industries, etc.

Here we list out Q4 results 2023 of some important companies that is going to declare its Q1 results today:

State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest bank, reported a net profit of ₹16,694.5 crore for the quarter ended March 2023, a rise of 83% from ₹9,113.5 crore in the corresponding quarter in previous financial year. SBI’s net interest income (NII) during Q4FY23 increased 29.5% to ₹40,392 crore from ₹31,197 crore. YoY. The bank's domestic net interest margin (NIM) for Q4FY23 increased by 44 bps YoY to 3.84%. SBI's operating profit during the quarter grew by 24.87% YoY to ₹24,621 crore.

Automobile major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) reported a standalone net profit of ₹1,549 crore in the quarter ended March 2023, registering a growth of 22.1% from ₹1,268 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The company’s revenue from operations from Q4FY23 rose 31% to ₹22,571.4 crore from ₹17,237 crore, YoY. On the operational front, EBITDA increased 44.5% to ₹2,797.4 crore from ₹1,936 crore, while EBITDA margin improved by 120 bps to 12.4% from 11.2%, YoY.

BHEL earned a net profit of ₹611 crore in the fourth quarter of FY23. This is a decline of 33.04% from a PAT of ₹912.47 crore recorded in Q4FY22. However, sequentially, BHEL records a multi-fold rise in profitability. BHEL's Q4FY23 profit was up by a whopping 1,345.13% from ₹42.28 crore in December 2023 quarter. In Q4 of FY23, BHEL's total expenses stood at ₹7,474.47 crore — rising by 5.40% from ₹7,091.29 crore in Q4FY22 but sequentially the upside was at a much larger scale by 40.5% from the total expense of ₹5,320.84 crore recorded in Q3FY23.