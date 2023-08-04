BHEL earned a net profit of ₹611 crore in the fourth quarter of FY23. This is a decline of 33.04% from a PAT of ₹912.47 crore recorded in Q4FY22. However, sequentially, BHEL records a multi-fold rise in profitability. BHEL's Q4FY23 profit was up by a whopping 1,345.13% from ₹42.28 crore in December 2023 quarter. In Q4 of FY23, BHEL's total expenses stood at ₹7,474.47 crore — rising by 5.40% from ₹7,091.29 crore in Q4FY22 but sequentially the upside was at a much larger scale by 40.5% from the total expense of ₹5,320.84 crore recorded in Q3FY23.

