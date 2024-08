Q1 Results Today: Vodafone Idea, Happiest Minds, NCC, NMDC among 528 companies to post earnings on August 12

Q1 Results Today: A busy day awaits Dalal Street as the earnings season shifts to top gear with a multitude of companies reporting their Q1 performance. Vodafone Idea, Alembic, Balrampur Chini Mills, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, Happiest Minds Technologies, NCC, and NMDC are among the more than 500 companies set to announce Q1 results today.

List of companies to post first-quarter earnings on August 12

3B BlackBio Dx, 63 Moons Technologies, 7Seas Entertainment, AAA Technologies, Aadhaar Ventures India, Aagam Capital, Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills, Aayush Wellness, Abate As Industries, ABC Gas (International), Abhishek Infraventures, Arunjyoti Bio Ventures, Advait Infratech, A.F. Enterprises, Agarwal Fortune India, Asian Hotels (West), AIA Engineering, Alchemist Corporation, Alembic, Alexander Stamps and Coin, Alfa Ica (India), Abhinav Leasing & Finance, Alka India, Almondz Global Securities, Alna Trading & Exports, Sri Amarnath Finance, Ami Organics, Anjani Finance, Ansal Properties & Infrastructure, Avi Products India, APT Packaging, Arihant Foundations & Housing, Anand Rayons, Aryaman Financial Services, Ashiana Housing, Ashnoor Textile Mills, Ashoka Metcast, Ashutosh Paper Mills, Asian Energy Services, Asian Hotels (North), Add-Shop ERetail, Assam Entrade, Athena Global Technologies, ATN International, Automobile Products of India, Avadh Sugar & Energy, Available Finance, Avasara Finance, AVI Polymers, Avon Mercantile, Axel Polymers, BAG Films & Media, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, Bal Pharma, Balrampur Chini Mills, Brightcom Group, BCL Enterprises, BCL Industries, Brand Concepts, BCPL Railway Infrastructure, Best Agrolife, Bangalore Fort Farms, Bimetal Bearings, Binny Mills, BITS, B.J. Duplex Boards, BKM Industries, BN Holdings, BNR Udyog, Borosil Renewables, B.P. Capital, BPL, Brilliant Portfolios, Bhilwara Technical Textiles, Camlin Fine Sciences, Campus Activewear, Candour Techtex, Caprihans India, Caprolactam Chemicals, Ceinsys Tech, Cenlub Industries, Cera Sanitaryware, Chadha Papers, Chemiesynth (Vapi), Chowgule Steamships, CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure, Consecutive Investment & Trading Company, C.J. Gelatine Products, Corporate Merchant Bankers, Coromandel Agro Products & Oils, Coromandel Engineering Company, Covidh Technologies, Cravatex, Crestchem, Centenial Surgical Suture, Cubical Financial Services, Dynamic Archistructures, Daulat Securities, DCX Systems, Ddev Plastiks Industries, Deco-Mica, Deccan Polypacks, Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya, Devine Impex, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners, Dharmaj Crop Guard, Dharani Sugars & Chemicals, Dhruva Capital Services, DJS Stock & Shares, Dollar Industries, Doms Industries, Dynacons Systems & Solutions, Dhunseri Ventures, Dynamic Microsteppers, East Buildtech, Eastern Treads, Eastern Silk Industries, Eastern Sugar & Industries, Eco Recycling, ECS Biztech, Edynamics Solutions, Eldeco Housing & Industries, Emergent Industrial Solutions, Emmbi Industries, Emmsons International, Esaar (India), Ester Industries, Euro Leder Fashion, Everlon Financials, Fedders Electric and Engineering, Fermenta Biotech, Foundry Fuel Products, Fiberweb (India), F Mec International Financial Services, Foods & Inns, Fundviser Capital (India), Galada Power & Telecommunication, Gallantt Ispat, Gandhi Special Tubes, Ganesh Benzoplast, Ganesh Holdings, Garment Mantra Lifestyle, GB Global, Galaxy Cloud Kitchens, Gemstone Investments, Gensol Engineering, Gini Silk Mills, Gujarat Industries Power, G.K. Consultants, Global Capital Markets, Globus Constructors & Developers, Globus Spirits, Gothi Plascon (India), Goyal Aluminiums, Grauer & Weil (India), GR Cables, GRM Overseas, Grovy India, GSL Securities, Globalspace Technologies, GTV Engineering, Gujarat Investa, Happiest Minds Technologies, Hazoor Multi Projects, HB Estate Developers, HB Leasing & Finance, HB Portfolio, Helpage Finlease, Hemo Organic, Heranba Industries, Hercules Hoists, Hilton Metal Forging, Hindustan Copper, Hindustan Oil Exploration, Hi-Tech Pipes, HP Adhesives, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, ICDS, Vodafone Idea, International Data Management, Imec Services, Inani Marbles & Industries, Incon Engineers, India Home Loan, India Lease Development, Indo Borax & Chemicals, Indo-City Infotech, Ind-Swift Laboratories, Infronics Systems, Ingersoll-Rand (India), Innocorp, Innovassynth Investments, Insilco, Integrated Proteins, Integrated Thermoplastics, I-Power Solutions India, IP Rings, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, Ironwood Education, ISL Consulting, ITI, IL&FS Investment Managers, Izmo, Jackson Investments, Jagan Lamps, Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing, Jet Freight Logistics, Jhaveri Credits & Capital, JHS Svendgaard Laboratories, Jindal Leasefin, JMD Ventures, Jolly Plastic Industries, JPT Securities, Jubilant Industries, Juniper Hotels, Jupiter Infomedia, Jyoti Resins & Adhesives, Kalyan Capitals, Kamat Hotels (India), Kanani Industries, Karma Energy, Kay Power and Paper, KBS India, KCD Industries India, Kabra Commercial, Kkrrafton Developers, Keltech Energies, Kemistar Corporation, Keynote Financial Services, Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers, Khandwala Securities, Khyati Multimedia-Entertainment, Kiran Print-Pack, Kiri Industries, KLG Capital Services, KMG Milk Food, Kore Foods, Krishna Capital and Securities, Krystal Integrated Services, Kaveri Seed Company, KSS, Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure, K.Z. Leasing & Finance, Lactose (India), Lahoti Overseas, Lakhotia Polyesters (India), Lorenzini Apparels, Lancer Container Lines, La Opala RG, LCC Infotech, Le Lavoir, Linaks Microelectronics, Linc, Lords Chloro Alkali, Landmark Property Development Company, Maharashtra Corporation, Mahalaxmi Seamless, Mahan Industries, Mangal Credit and Fincorp, Mangalam Industrial Finance, Man Industries (India), Manomay Tex India, Manugraph India, Marble City India, Martin Burn, Maxheights Infrastructure, Medico Remedies, Meera Industries, Mefcom Capital Markets, Megri Soft, Mehta Integrated Finance, Mehta Securities, Mehta Housing Finance, Mercury Trade Links, Mercury Ev-Tech, Microse India, Mid India Industries, Meghna Infracon Infrastructure, Mishka Exim, Mitshi India, M.M. Forgings, Money Masters Leasing & Finance, Modella Woollens, Morepen Laboratories, Motor & General Finance, Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat), MPIL Corporation, Mudra Financial Services, Mukta Arts, Mauria Udyog, Munjal Showa, Murae Organisor, Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure, Nahar Capital & Financial Services, Nahar Polyfilms, Nahar Spinning Mills, Naturite Agro Products, Natco Pharma, National Aluminium, National Plastic Industries, Navneet Education, NCC Blue Water Products, Neelamalai Agro Industries, Neeraj Paper Marketing, NGL Fine-Chem, NHC Foods, Nibe Ordnance and Maritime, Nidhi Granites, Nila Spaces, Nimbus Projects, Nirbhay Colours India, Nirlon, NMDC, Northlink Fiscal and Capital Services, NPR Finance, N.R. Agarwal Industries, NRB Bearings, N.R. International, Neueon Towers, Oasis Tradelink, Oriental Carbon & Chemicals, Octavius Plantations, Oil Country Tubular, Olectra Greentech, Olympia Industries, Omega Ag-Seeds (Punjab), Omkar Pharmachem, Orchid Pharma, Orient Press, Orissa Minerals Development Company, OTCO International, Panasonic Energy India Company, Panasonic Carbon India, Panchmahal Steel, Pan India Corporation, Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment, Parle Industries, Parsvnath Developers, Parvati Sweetners and Power, Pennar Industries, Peoples Investments, Pet Plastics, Pearl Global Industries, PH Capital, The Phosphate Company, Phaarmasia, Piccadily Agro Industries, Piccadily Sugar & Allied Industries, Picturehouse Media, Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation, Pioneer Embroideries, Pioneer Investcorp, Platinum Industries, Polymechplast Machines, Power Mech Projects, Prabhav Industries, Prakash Industries.

