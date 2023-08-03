comScore
Zomato Q1 Results: At ₹2 crore, food delivery platform reports net profit for the first time

 1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 03:38 PM IST Livemint

Food delivery platform Zomato on Thursday announced its Q1 earnings for FY24. The company reported a net profit of ₹two crore against a loss of ₹186 crore (YoY). The revenue of the firm was up at ₹ ₹2,416 cr vs 1,414 cr (YoY)

The logo of Indian food delivery company Zomato is seen on its app on a mobile phone displayed in front of its company website in this illustration. (REUTERS)Premium
The logo of Indian food delivery company Zomato is seen on its app on a mobile phone displayed in front of its company website in this illustration. (REUTERS)

Food delivery platform Zomato on Thursday announced its Q1 earnings for FY24. The company reported a net profit of two crore against a loss of 186 crore (YoY). The revenue of the firm was up at 2,416 cr vs 1,414 cr (YoY).

The company reported a profit of 20 million rupees ($241,861.37) for the quarter ended June 30.

Zomato, which also runs grocery delivery service Blinkit, said consolidated revenue from operations rose 70.9% to 24.16 billion rupees in the first quarter.

That beat analysts average estimate of 22.86 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

