Zomato Q1 Results: At ₹2 crore, food delivery platform reports net profit for the first time1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 03:38 PM IST
Food delivery platform Zomato on Thursday announced its Q1 earnings for FY24. The company reported a net profit of ₹two crore against a loss of ₹186 crore (YoY). The revenue of the firm was up at ₹ ₹2,416 cr vs 1,414 cr (YoY)
Food delivery platform Zomato on Thursday announced its Q1 earnings for FY24. The company reported a net profit of ₹two crore against a loss of ₹186 crore (YoY). The revenue of the firm was up at ₹ ₹2,416 cr vs 1,414 cr (YoY).
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×