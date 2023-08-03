Food delivery platform Zomato on Thursday announced its Q1 earnings for FY24. The company reported a net profit of ₹two crore against a loss of ₹186 crore (YoY). The revenue of the firm was up at ₹ ₹2,416 cr vs 1,414 cr (YoY).
The company reported a profit of 20 million rupees ($241,861.37) for the quarter ended June 30.
Zomato, which also runs grocery delivery service Blinkit, said consolidated revenue from operations rose 70.9% to 24.16 billion rupees in the first quarter.
That beat analysts average estimate of 22.86 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.
