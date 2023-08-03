Hello User
Zomato Q1 Results: At 2 crore, food delivery platform reports net profit for the first time

Zomato Q1 Results: At 2 crore, food delivery platform reports net profit for the first time

1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 03:38 PM IST

  Food delivery platform Zomato on Thursday announced its Q1 earnings for FY24. The company reported a net profit of two crore against a loss of 186 crore (YoY). The revenue of the firm was up at 2,416 cr vs 1,414 cr (YoY)

The logo of Indian food delivery company Zomato is seen on its app on a mobile phone displayed in front of its company website in this illustration.

Food delivery platform Zomato on Thursday announced its Q1 earnings for FY24. The company reported a net profit of two crore against a loss of 186 crore (YoY). The revenue of the firm was up at 2,416 cr vs 1,414 cr (YoY).

Food delivery platform Zomato on Thursday announced its Q1 earnings for FY24. The company reported a net profit of two crore against a loss of 186 crore (YoY). The revenue of the firm was up at 2,416 cr vs 1,414 cr (YoY).

The company reported a profit of 20 million rupees ($241,861.37) for the quarter ended June 30.

The company reported a profit of 20 million rupees ($241,861.37) for the quarter ended June 30.

Zomato, which also runs grocery delivery service Blinkit, said consolidated revenue from operations rose 70.9% to 24.16 billion rupees in the first quarter.

Zomato, which also runs grocery delivery service Blinkit, said consolidated revenue from operations rose 70.9% to 24.16 billion rupees in the first quarter.

That beat analysts average estimate of 22.86 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

That beat analysts average estimate of 22.86 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 03:39 PM IST
