Q1 results today: L&T, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank among top companies to declare earnings on July 24

Larsen & Toubro

In Q4 FY24, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) reported a rise of 10.3 per cent in net profit at ₹4,396 crore, compared to ₹3,987 crore in the same quarter the previous year. The multinational infrastructure conglomerate's revenue from operations in Q4 FY24 went up by 15 per cent to ₹67,078.7 crore in comparison to ₹58,335 crore reported in the same quarter the previous year, according to a Mint report on May 8. The company's board proposed a final dividend of ₹28 per equity share for FY24, in addition to the special dividend of ₹6 per share that was paid in August 2023, the report said.