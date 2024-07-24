Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Q1 results today: L&T, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank among top companies to declare earnings on July 24

Riya R Alex

  • Q1 results today: 67 companies will report quarterly earnings on July 24, including Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Bajaj Finserv, Aditya Birla Sun Life and V-Guard Industries.

Total 67 companies including L&T, Axis Bank , Bajaj Finserv will report quarterly results on July 24.

Q1 results today

Aarnav Fashions, Aditya Birla Sun LIfe Amc, Aurionpro Solutions, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Balaji Holdings & Investment, Bikaji Foods International, Bliss GVS Pharma, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, CMS Info Systems, Compucom Software, Craftsman Automation, Cybertech Systems and Software, DCB Bank, Duncan Engineering, EPACK Durable, Epigral, Federal Bank, Go Fashion (India), Heubach Colorants India, HFCL, IB Infotech Enterprises, Indian Energy Exchange, Indraprastha Gas, Industrial & Prudential Investments Co, Indus Finance, Inertia Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, JK Paper, JSW Holdings, Jumbo Bag, Kenvi Jewels, KPIT Technologies, Karnataka Bank, Ladderup Finance, Larsen & Toubro, Machino Plastics, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, MAS Financial Services, Mega Fin (India), Mercury Laboratories, National Fittings, Oracle Financial Services Software, PDS, Petronet LNG, PG Electroplast, PNG Gilts, Hitachi Energy India, Prime Securities, Ramco Systems, Ramkrishna Forgings, Rane (Madras), SBI Life Insurance Company, SIS, Sona Blw Precision Forgings, Shekhawati Poly Yarn, S V Global Mill, Syngene International, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem, Tips Industries, Thirumalai Chemicals, TRF, Trident, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), V-Guard Industries, Welspun Living will announce earnings today.

Larsen & Toubro

In Q4 FY24, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) reported a rise of 10.3 per cent in net profit at 4,396 crore, compared to 3,987 crore in the same quarter the previous year. The multinational infrastructure conglomerate's revenue from operations in Q4 FY24 went up by 15 per cent to 67,078.7 crore in comparison to 58,335 crore reported in the same quarter the previous year, according to a Mint report on May 8. The company's board proposed a final dividend of 28 per equity share for FY24, in addition to the special dividend of 6 per share that was paid in August 2023, the report said.

The company reported a net consolidated profit of 2,493 crore in Q1 FY24, a 46% rise from the 1,702 crore reported in the corresponding quarter the previous year, Q1 FY23. The revenue from operations of the company rose by 34% from 35,853 crore in Q1FY23 to 47,882 crore during Q1FY24, according to a Mint report.

