Q2 result review: ITC vs HUL - which stock to buy post earnings
Q2 Results: The FMCG companies facing volume growth challenges amidst competition, weak rural markets may see gradual earnings recovery. Most analysts expect range bound share price movement for HUL. ITC comparatively sees better analysts ratings supported by other business segments prospects.
Fast moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) companies such as Hindustan Unilver Ltd (HUL) and ITC Ltd Q2 performance did reflect the challenges being faced by industry on volume growth due to higher competitive intensity, weak rural demand and so on. For HUL the impact on earnings was higher in Q2 compared to ITC that sees its other businesses as Hotels, paper etc providing cushion to its earnings. The solace for companies, however, comes from declining raw material prices that are supporting margins. Share prices of HUL and ITC were down 2% and even more on Friday in morning trades.