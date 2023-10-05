Yes Bank stock has given a return of 12.46 percent over the last six months

Private lender Yes Bank has announced October 21 as the date for reporting the second quarterly results for the period ended September 30. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“A meeting of the Board of Directors of YES Bank Limited will be held on Saturday, October 21, 2023, in Mumbai, inter alia, to consider and approve, the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Bank for the Quarter (Q2) and half year ended September 30, 2023," Yes Bank said in its exchange filing on October 4.

Further, in continuation to our disclosure on the Closure of Trading Window dated September 26, 2023, pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and the Bank's Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading, this is to inform that the Trading Window for dealing in Securities of the Bank shall remain closed for the Designated Persons (including their immediate relatives) of the Bank and its subsidiary till 48 hours post-publication of results and such persons shall not be permitted to trade in the securities of the Bank till 48 hours post-publication of results, the lender added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Yes Bank stock performance Yes Bank stock has given a return of 12.46 percent over the last six months. On 4 October, Yes Bank shares opened at ₹17.25 and closed at ₹17.23. The stock had a high of ₹17.35 and a low of ₹17.1. The market capitalisation of Yes Bank is currently valued at ₹49,377.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹24.75, while the 52-week low is ₹14.4. The BSE volume for Yes Bank shares was 15,538,931.

Yes Bank Q1 results 2023 Yes Bank announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY24) on Saturday, July 22, reporting a rise of 10 per cent in net profit at ₹342 crore, compared to ₹310.63 crore in the corresponding period last year.

