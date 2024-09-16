Q2 Results 2024: HDFC Bank to announce Q2FY25 earnings report on October 19

Earnings: India's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank will announce its second quarter results for the financial year (Q2FY25 results) on October 19, the company informed the exchanges on September 16.
In a filing with the BSE, the company said that its Board of Directors (BoD) is scheduled to meet on October 19, 2024, “to inter-alia consider and approve the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter/ half-year ending September 30, 2024”.
Further, the release said, “We also wish to inform you that trading window for dealing in securities of the Bank will remain closed from Tuesday, September 24, 2024 to Monday, October 21, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the designated employees, directors, etc. pursuant to the applicable SEBI regulations.”
The bank announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q1FY25) on Saturday, July 20, reporting a drop of two per cent in net profit at ₹16,175 crore, compared to ₹16,511.9 crore in the preceding January-March quarter of FY24.
India's leading private lender's net interest income (NII)—the difference between interest earned and paid—rose 2.6 per cent sequentially to ₹29,837 crore, compared to ₹29,078 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24.
