Q2 results: Bharti Airtel, Maruti Suzuki, Suzlon Energy, L&T among companies to declare earnings next week.

The second quarter earnings season has begun, with up to 392 companies expected to announce their results this week. Notable names include Bharti Airtel, Maruti, Suzlon Energy, L&T, Dabur India, Adani Ports, Cipla, and Sun Pharma, among others.
Analysts anticipate a subdued second quarter for India Inc., potentially marking the slowest growth in over four years, with Nifty earnings projected to rise only modestly by 2% year-on-year.
“The quarter results were impacted due to a tepid demand environment and margin pressure, which dragged FMCG, metal, auto, and realty the most. While IT remained relatively flat and contributed less to the overall losses in expectation of a pickup in BFSI spending and a favourable outlook in US spending,” said Vinod Nair of Geojit Financial Services.
Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, Ambuja Cements, Punjab National Bank, Suzlon Energy, BHEL, JSW Infrastructure, Motilal Oswal, Federal Bank, Tata Technologies, Ajanta Pharma, IGL, and JBM Auto, among others.
Maruti Suzuki, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Cipla, Canara Bank, Marico, Prestige Estates, SBI Cards, Voltas, Hitachi Energy, Container Corporation, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, and others.
L&T, Tata Power, Dabur India, Aditya Birla Capital, Biocon, AIA Engineering, The New India Assurance Company, DCM Shriram, TTK Prestige, WPIL, Jash Engineering, and Aeroflex Industries, among others.
Tata Investment Corporation, Last Mile Enterprises, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Geekay Wires.
Lykis
Cell Point, Incap, Mega Corporation, Asutosh Enterprises, Bengal Steel Industries.
