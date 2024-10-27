The second quarter earnings season has begun, with up to 392 companies expected to announce their results this week. Notable names include Bharti Airtel, Maruti, Suzlon Energy, L&T, Dabur India, Adani Ports, Cipla, and Sun Pharma, among others. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Analysts anticipate a subdued second quarter for India Inc., potentially marking the slowest growth in over four years, with Nifty earnings projected to rise only modestly by 2% year-on-year.

“The quarter results were impacted due to a tepid demand environment and margin pressure, which dragged FMCG, metal, auto, and realty the most. While IT remained relatively flat and contributed less to the overall losses in expectation of a pickup in BFSI spending and a favourable outlook in US spending," said Vinod Nair of Geojit Financial Services. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Q2 results next week - October 28 Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, Ambuja Cements, Punjab National Bank, Suzlon Energy, BHEL, JSW Infrastructure, Motilal Oswal, Federal Bank, Tata Technologies, Ajanta Pharma, IGL, and JBM Auto, among others.

October 29 Maruti Suzuki, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Cipla, Canara Bank, Marico, Prestige Estates, SBI Cards, Voltas, Hitachi Energy, Container Corporation, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, and others.

October 30 L&T, Tata Power, Dabur India, Aditya Birla Capital, Biocon, AIA Engineering, The New India Assurance Company, DCM Shriram, TTK Prestige, WPIL, Jash Engineering, and Aeroflex Industries, among others. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

October 31 Tata Investment Corporation, Last Mile Enterprises, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Geekay Wires.

November 1 Lykis