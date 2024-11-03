Q2 results so far: Total revenue rose 9%, profit declined 2.7%

The combined revenue of companies that have declared their September-quarter financial results so far has risen 9% year-on-year, while net profit declined 2.7%, a Mint analysis showed. Excluding the companies in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sectors, the topline grew 6.8%, while profit fell 6%.
The analysis covered 1,023 BSE-listed companies (including 175 banking and financial services firms) that had declared their results by Friday and whose data was available on Capitaline’s database.
