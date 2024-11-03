Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Q2 results so far: Total revenue rose 9%, profit declined 2.7%

Q2 results so far: Total revenue rose 9%, profit declined 2.7%

Mayur Bhalerao

The analysis covers 1,023 BSE-listed companies that had declared their results by Friday

Excluding the companies in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sectors, the topline grew 6.8%. Image: Pixabay)
Gift this article

The combined revenue of companies that have declared their September-quarter financial results so far has risen 9% year-on-year, while net profit declined 2.7%, a Mint analysis showed. Excluding the companies in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sectors, the topline grew 6.8%, while profit fell 6%.

The combined revenue of companies that have declared their September-quarter financial results so far has risen 9% year-on-year, while net profit declined 2.7%, a Mint analysis showed. Excluding the companies in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sectors, the topline grew 6.8%, while profit fell 6%.

The analysis covered 1,023 BSE-listed companies (including 175 banking and financial services firms) that had declared their results by Friday and whose data was available on Capitaline’s database.

The analysis covered 1,023 BSE-listed companies (including 175 banking and financial services firms) that had declared their results by Friday and whose data was available on Capitaline’s database.

Watch this space for updates every week as more companies announce their results in the ongoing results season.

Also Read: Why small finance banks want to glide faster into universal banking

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Mayur Bhalerao

"Mayur spearheads data-driven reporting on IPOs for Mint. He also covers market trends, and corporate announcements to ensure comprehensive coverage of the financial landscape. Mayur believes in harnessing the power of Bloomberg Terminal and Capital Line to extract and disseminate critical financial data to cross-functional teams within the newsroom and beyond. disseminate critical financial data to cross-functional teams within the newsroom and beyond."
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.