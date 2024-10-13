Q2 Results: HCL Tech, Bajaj Auto, RIL, Axis Bank among 128 companies to declare July-Sept quarter results this week

Nikita Prasad
Published13 Oct 2024, 09:33 PM IST
Q2 Results: HCL Technologies, Bajaj Auto, are among the 128 companies to declare July-September quarter results this week; (Image Credit: iStock)
Q2 Results This Week: The earnings season of the July-September quarter of fiscal 2024-25 (Q2FY25) kicked off last week with India's largest information technology (IT) services provider Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). In the coming week, starting from Monday, October 14, several major blue-chip firms are scheduled to declare their Q2 results between October 14 and October 18, 2024.

According to BSE data, a total of 128 companies will announce their July-September quarter results for FY25 this week. IT majors including Infosys, HCL Technologies, Infosys, Wipro, along with Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) are also set to declare their Q2 results soon. Here's a list of all companies that will declare their Q2 results this week:

 

Q2 Results on Monday, October 14

ALOKINDS, ANGELONE, CEENIK, DLCL, GOPAL, HCLTECH, ITHL, JTAPARIA, NUTRA, ORIENTHOT, PREMIERPOL, RAJOOENG, RELIANCE, RFLL, SWSOLAR, and CORAGRO.

 

Q2 Results on Tuesday, October 15

CORAGRO, DARSHANORNA, DBCORP, DMR, GMPL, GUJHOTE, HDFCAMC, HDFCLIFE, KEI, LACTOSE, MAHABANK, MORARKFI, MRP, NEWGEN, PREMCAPM, PVRINOX, RALLIS, ROJL, SGFIN, SITAENT, STYLAMIND, SYBLY, TPHQ, TRANSCHEM, and UNIVARTS

 

 

 

First Published:13 Oct 2024, 09:33 PM IST
