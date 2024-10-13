Q2 Results: HCL Tech, Bajaj Auto, RIL, Axis Bank among 128 companies to declare July-Sept quarter results this week

Q2 Results This Week: The earnings season of the July-September quarter of fiscal 2024-25 (Q2FY25) kicked off last week with India's largest information technology (IT) services provider Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). In the coming week, starting from Monday, October 14, several major blue-chip firms are scheduled to declare their Q2 results between October 14 and October 18, 2024.

According to BSE data, a total of 128 companies will announce their July-September quarter results for FY25 this week. IT majors including Infosys, HCL Technologies, Infosys, Wipro, along with Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) are also set to declare their Q2 results soon. Here's a list of all companies that will declare their Q2 results this week: