Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Q2 Results: HCL Tech, Bajaj Auto, RIL, Axis Bank among 128 companies to declare July-Sept quarter results this week

Nikita Prasad

Q2 Results: HCL Technologies, Bajaj Auto, are among the 128 companies to declare July-September quarter results this week; (Image Credit: iStock)

Q2 Results This Week: The earnings season of the July-September quarter of fiscal 2024-25 (Q2FY25) kicked off last week with India's largest information technology (IT) services provider Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). In the coming week, starting from Monday, October 14, several major blue-chip firms are scheduled to declare their Q2 results between October 14 and October 18, 2024.

According to BSE data, a total of 128 companies will announce their July-September quarter results for FY25 this week. IT majors including Infosys, HCL Technologies, Infosys, Wipro, along with Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) are also set to declare their Q2 results soon. Here's a list of all companies that will declare their Q2 results this week:

Q2 Results on Monday, October 14

ALOKINDS, ANGELONE, CEENIK, DLCL, GOPAL, HCLTECH, ITHL, JTAPARIA, NUTRA, ORIENTHOT, PREMIERPOL, RAJOOENG, RELIANCE, RFLL, SWSOLAR, and CORAGRO.

Q2 Results on Tuesday, October 15

CORAGRO, DARSHANORNA, DBCORP, DMR, GMPL, GUJHOTE, HDFCAMC, HDFCLIFE, KEI, LACTOSE, MAHABANK, MORARKFI, MRP, NEWGEN, PREMCAPM, PVRINOX, RALLIS, ROJL, SGFIN, SITAENT, STYLAMIND, SYBLY, TPHQ, TRANSCHEM, and UNIVARTS

MORE TO COME

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
