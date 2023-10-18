Q2 Results: IndusInd Bank reports 22% jump in net profit in September quarter

Private lender IndusInd Bank reported a 22.1% rise in second-quarter profit on Wednesday. The net profit rose to 21.81 billion rupees ($262.00 million) in the three months ended Sept. 30 compared with 17.87 billion rupees a year earlier.

The bank reported a Net Interest Income for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 at ₹5,077 crores, grew by 18% YoY and 4% QoQ. The Net Interest Margin for Q2 of FY 2024 stood at 4.29% against 4.24% for Q2 of FY 2023 and 4.29% for Q1 of FY 2024.

Yield on Assets stands at 9.69% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 as against 8.65% for the corresponding quarter of previous year. Cost of Fund stands at 5.40% as against 4.41% for corresponding quarter of previous year.

Other income at ₹2,282 crores for the quarter ended September 30,2023 as against ₹2,011 crores for the corresponding quarter of previous year, grew by 13% YoY. Core Fee grew by 13%YoY to ₹2,120 crores as against ₹1,872 crores for the corresponding quarter of previous year.

Operating expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 were ₹3,450 crores as against ₹2,769 crores for the corresponding quarter of previous year, increased by 25%.

Profit & Loss Account for half year ended September 30, 2023

Net Interest Income for the half year ended September 30, 2023 increased to ₹9,944 crores, up by 18% from ₹8,427 crores corresponding previous half year.

Fee income at ₹4,492 crores for the half year ended September 30, 2023 as against ₹3,943 crores for the corresponding previous half year.

For the half year ended September 30, 2023, the Bank earned Total Income (Interest Income and Fee Income) of ₹26,469 crores as compared to ₹20,832 crores for the corresponding previous half year.

Operating expenses for the half year ended September 30, 2023 were ₹6,695 crores as against ₹5,395 crores for the corresponding previous half year.

For the half year ended September 30, 2023, Total expenditure (Interest expended and Operating expenses) increased to ₹18,729 crores as compared to ₹13,857 crores for the corresponding previous half year.

Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) at ₹7,740 crores for the half year ended September 30, 2023 over the

corresponding previous half year at ₹6,975 crores.

Net Profit for the half year ended September 30, 2023 was ₹4,326 crores as compared to ₹3,436 crores during corresponding previous half year increased by 26% YoY.

Balance Sheet as of September 30, 2023

Balance sheet footage as on September 30, 2023 was ₹4,77,922 crores as against ₹4,26,575 crores as on September 30, 2022, showing growth of 12%.

Deposits as on September 30, 2023 were ₹3,59,548 crores as against ₹3,15,532 crores, an increase of 14% over September 30, 2022. CASA deposits increased to ₹1,41,437 crores with Current Account deposits at ₹49,910 crores and Savings Account deposits at ₹91,527 crores. CASA deposits comprised 39% of total deposits as at September 30, 2023. Advances as of September 30, 2023 were ₹3,15,454 crores as against ₹2,60,129 crores, an increase of 21% over September 30, 2022.

Asset quality

The loan book quality remains stable. The Gross NPA were at 1.93% of gross advances as on September 30, 2023 as against 1.94% as on June 30, 2023. Net Non-Performing Assets were 0.57% of net advances as on September 30, 2023 as compared to 0.58% as on June 30, 2023.

The Provision Coverage Ratio was consistent at 71% as at September 30, 2023. Provisions and contingencies for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 were ₹974 crores as compared to ₹1,141 crores for the corresponding quarter of previous year, reduced by 15% YoY. Total loan related provisions as on September 30, 2023 were at ₹7,267 crores (2.3% of loan book).

Capital adequacy

The Bank’s Total Capital Adequacy Ratio as per Basel III guidelines stands at 18.21% as on September 30, 2023, as compared to 18.01% as on September 30, 2022. Tier 1 CRAR was at 16.75% as on September 30, 2023 compared to 16.44% as on September 30, 2022. Risk-Weighted Assets were at ₹3,50,376 crores as against ₹3,11,471 crores a year ago.

