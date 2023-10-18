comScore
Q2 Results: IndusInd Bank reports 22% jump in net profit in September quarter
Q2 Results: IndusInd Bank reports 22% jump in net profit in September quarter

 Livemint ( with inputs from Reuters )

IndusInd bank results: Net Interest Income for the half year ended September 30, 2023 increased to ₹9,944 crores, up by 18% from ₹8,427 crores corresponding previous half year.

 Private lender IndusInd Bank reported a 22.1% rise in second-quarter profit on Wednesday. The net profit rose to 21.81 billion rupees ($262.00 million) in the three months ended Sept. 30 compared with 17.87 billion rupees a year earlier.

The bank reported a Net Interest Income for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 at 5,077 crores, grew by 18% YoY and 4% QoQ. The Net Interest Margin for Q2 of FY 2024 stood at 4.29% against 4.24% for Q2 of FY 2023 and 4.29% for Q1 of FY 2024.

Yield on Assets stands at 9.69% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 as against 8.65% for the corresponding quarter of previous year. Cost of Fund stands at 5.40% as against 4.41% for corresponding quarter of previous year.

Other income at 2,282 crores for the quarter ended September 30,2023 as against 2,011 crores for the corresponding quarter of previous year, grew by 13% YoY. Core Fee grew by 13%YoY to 2,120 crores as against 1,872 crores for the corresponding quarter of previous year.

Operating expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 were 3,450 crores as against 2,769 crores for the corresponding quarter of previous year, increased by 25%.

Profit & Loss Account for half year ended September 30, 2023

Net Interest Income for the half year ended September 30, 2023 increased to 9,944 crores, up by 18% from 8,427 crores corresponding previous half year.

Fee income at 4,492 crores for the half year ended September 30, 2023 as against 3,943 crores for the corresponding previous half year.

For the half year ended September 30, 2023, the Bank earned Total Income (Interest Income and Fee Income) of 26,469 crores as compared to 20,832 crores for the corresponding previous half year.

Operating expenses for the half year ended September 30, 2023 were 6,695 crores as against 5,395 crores for the corresponding previous half year.

For the half year ended September 30, 2023, Total expenditure (Interest expended and Operating expenses) increased to 18,729 crores as compared to 13,857 crores for the corresponding previous half year.

Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) at 7,740 crores for the half year ended September 30, 2023 over the

corresponding previous half year at 6,975 crores.

Net Profit for the half year ended September 30, 2023 was 4,326 crores as compared to 3,436 crores during corresponding previous half year increased by 26% YoY.

Balance Sheet as of September 30, 2023

Balance sheet footage as on September 30, 2023 was 4,77,922 crores as against 4,26,575 crores as on September 30, 2022, showing growth of 12%.

Deposits as on September 30, 2023 were 3,59,548 crores as against 3,15,532 crores, an increase of 14% over September 30, 2022. CASA deposits increased to 1,41,437 crores with Current Account deposits at 49,910 crores and Savings Account deposits at 91,527 crores. CASA deposits comprised 39% of total deposits as at September 30, 2023. Advances as of September 30, 2023 were 3,15,454 crores as against 2,60,129 crores, an increase of 21% over September 30, 2022.

Asset quality

The loan book quality remains stable. The Gross NPA were at 1.93% of gross advances as on September 30, 2023 as against 1.94% as on June 30, 2023. Net Non-Performing Assets were 0.57% of net advances as on September 30, 2023 as compared to 0.58% as on June 30, 2023.

The Provision Coverage Ratio was consistent at 71% as at September 30, 2023. Provisions and contingencies for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 were 974 crores as compared to 1,141 crores for the corresponding quarter of previous year, reduced by 15% YoY. Total loan related provisions as on September 30, 2023 were at 7,267 crores (2.3% of loan book).

Capital adequacy

The Bank’s Total Capital Adequacy Ratio as per Basel III guidelines stands at 18.21% as on September 30, 2023, as compared to 18.01% as on September 30, 2022. Tier 1 CRAR was at 16.75% as on September 30, 2023 compared to 16.44% as on September 30, 2022. Risk-Weighted Assets were at 3,50,376 crores as against 3,11,471 crores a year ago.

 

Updated: 18 Oct 2023, 04:10 PM IST
