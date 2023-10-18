Q2 Results: IndusInd Bank reports 22% jump in net profit in September quarter
IndusInd bank results: Net Interest Income for the half year ended September 30, 2023 increased to ₹9,944 crores, up by 18% from ₹8,427 crores corresponding previous half year.
Private lender IndusInd Bank reported a 22.1% rise in second-quarter profit on Wednesday. The net profit rose to 21.81 billion rupees ($262.00 million) in the three months ended Sept. 30 compared with 17.87 billion rupees a year earlier.
