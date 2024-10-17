Q2 Results Today LIVE Updates: IT majors Infosys, Wipro and LTI Mindtree are set to announce their financial results for the second quarter of FY25 today, October 17. The IT services companies are expected to report a soft performance during the July-September quarter. While Infosys Q2 results are estimated to be decent, with revenue growth led by large deal wins and stable margins, Wipro Q2 results are likely to see flat revenue and margin due to softer deals and the impact of the one-month wage hike. Stay tuned to our Q2 results live blog for the latest updates:
Q2 Results Today Live: Infosys’ net profit in Q2FY25 is expected to see 5.86% growth to ₹6,741 crore from ₹6,368 crore in Q1FY25.
Q2 Results Today Live: Most D-Street analysts and domestic brokerages have estimated decent net profit growth for Wipro. However, the IT major’s margin and revenue are likely to be flat due to softer deals and the impact of the one-month wage hike. An average of brokerage estimates indicates that Wipro's net profit is likely to rise between 9-12%, while revenue may drop 2%.
Q2 Results Today Live: Wipro, India's fourth-largest information technology (IT) services company will hold its board meeting today, October 17, 2024, to consider its earnings results for the July-September quarter of fiscal 2024-25 (Q2FY25). Wipro’s board of directors will also consider a proposal for a bonus issue of shares in the upcoming board meeting later today.
Q2 Results Today Live: Infosys, the second largest IT service company in India, is estimated to report a growth in revenue led by large deal wins, but margins are likely to be stable. In the second quarter ended September 2024, Infosys’ revenue is expected to grow 3.74% to ₹40,785 crore from ₹39,315 crore in the previous quarter. In USD terms, the IT major’s Q2 revenue is estimated to rise 3.2% to $4,865 million from $4,714 million, quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), according to a Livemint poll of eight brokerages.
Q2 Results Today Live: A total of 36 companies will announce their financial results for the second quarter of FY25 today. The companies that will declare Q2 results today include Infosys, Wipro, Axis Bank, LTIMindtree, Nestle India, Tata Chemicals, Tata Communications, Indian Overseas Bank, Central Bank of India, Havells India, Jindal Stainless, Ceat and Polycab India, among others.
