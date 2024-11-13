Q2 Results: NBCC Net profit rises 52% to ₹125.14 Crore

Q2 Results: NBCC India Ltd reported net profit for quarter ending September 2024 increased 52% year on year to ₹125.14 Crore compared to ₹81.90 crore in the year ago quarter. Compared to ₹107.20 crore reported profit during the April-June quarter (Q1FY25), the Q2FY25 net profit surged 16.73% sequentially.

NBCC India Ltd that reported it financial performance on 13 November saw its revenues from operations at ₹2458.73 crore during the July-September 2024 quarter rise 19.5% compared to ₹2058.53 Crore in the year ago quarter. On sequential basis revenues from operations also were up 15% over ₹2144.16 Crore during the April to June 2024 quarter

While the growth in revenues during Q2 was encouraging , some decline in operating profit margins however was evident. Earnings before interest Tax Depreciation and Amortisation or Ebitda margin, however slightly softened to 4.1% compared to around 4.6% in the year ago quarter.

The NBCC share price at ₹89.38 ended 4.36% lower on the BSE on Wednesday. The results were declared just before market hours.

The NBCC share price had opened at ₹92.01 on Wednesday, slightly lower than Tuesday close of ₹93.45. The NBCC share price however came under pressure thereafter with regular selling pressure in the markets and also nervousness around Q2 performance. The NBCC share price dipped to intraday lows of ₹88.34. The intraday high for NBCC was also at ₹93.01.