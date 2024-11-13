Q2 Results: NBCC Net profit rises 52% to ₹125.14 Crore

  • Q2 Results: NBCC reported net profit for quarter ending September 2024 rises 52% year on year to 125.14 Crore

Ujjval Jauhari
Published13 Nov 2024, 03:34 PM IST
Q2 Results: NBCC India Ltd reported net profit for quarter ending September 2024 increased 52% year on year to 125.14 Crore compared to 81.90 crore in the year ago quarter. Compared to 107.20 crore reported profit during the April-June quarter (Q1FY25), the Q2FY25 net profit surged 16.73% sequentially.

NBCC India Ltd that reported it financial performance on 13 November saw its  revenues from operations at 2458.73 crore during the July-September 2024 quarter rise  19.5% compared to   2058.53 Crore in the year ago quarter. On sequential basis revenues from operations also were up 15% over 2144.16 Crore during the April to June 2024 quarter

While the growth in revenues during Q2 was encouraging , some decline in operating profit margins however was evident. Earnings before interest Tax Depreciation and Amortisation or Ebitda margin, however slightly softened to 4.1% compared to around 4.6% in the year ago quarter.

The NBCC share price at 89.38 ended 4.36% lower on the BSE on Wednesday. The results were declared just before market hours.

The NBCC share price had opened at 92.01 on Wednesday, slightly lower than Tuesday close of 93.45. The NBCC share price however came under pressure thereafter with regular selling pressure in the markets and also nervousness around Q2 performance. The NBCC share price dipped to intraday lows of 88.34. The intraday high for NBCC was also at 93.01.

(more to come)

First Published:13 Nov 2024, 03:34 PM IST
