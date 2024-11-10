Q2 results: ONGC, Hyundai Motor, Glenmark Pharma, Grasim Industries among companies to declare earnings next week

Traders and investors investing in the Indian markets are expected to focus on macroeconomic data and the final phase of the July to September quarter results. The week ahead has several important companies poised to announce their second-quarter results as we move towards the last phase of the earnings season.

Mint reported earlier that the analysts felt positive about the domestic indicators, such as the domestic manufacturing activity showing positive signs.

“So there is a leading expectation of improved corporate earnings in H2FY25. The festive season in Q3 is likely to revive consumption, which should support market sentiment and will aid in finding a floor in the near future,” Vinod Nair of Geojit Financial Services told Mint earlier.

As we move into the second week of November, we are set to witness other indicators like the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Index of Industrial Production (IIP). Analysts expect an increase in inflation in the short term and an expansion in the IIP index.

Here's the list of Q2 results next week Monday, November 11 - Awfis Space Solutions Ltd, Bajaj Consumer Care, Bank of India, Bansal Wire Industries, BEML Ltd, Blue Dart Express Ltd, Britannia Industries Ltd, Prataap Snacks Ltd, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, Harsha Engineers International Ltd, Hindalco Industries Ltd, Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd, Juniper Hotels, NMDC Ltd, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd, The Ramco Cements Ltd, Shree Cement Ltd, are among other companies which will release its July to September quarter results on Monday.

Tuesday, November 12 - 3M India Ltd, Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Bosch Ltd, CESC Ltd, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd (Nykaa), Religare Enterprises Ltd, Sula Vineyards Ltd, are among others to declare their second-quarter results on Tuesday.

Wednesday, November 13 - Apollo Tyres Ltd, Bayer CropScience Ltd, Century Plyboards Ltd, Dredging Corporation of India Ltd, Essar Shipping Ltd, Fratelli Vineyards Ltd, NBCC India Ltd, Senco Gold Ltd, Torrent Power Ltd, and others will announce their second-quarter results on Wednesday.