Q2 Results outlook: After TCS, Infosys and HCL Tech, here is what to expect from India Inc's scorecard
Q2 Earnings: Q1FY24 results exceed expectations with 30% Nifty PAT growth. Q2FY24 expected to continue the positive trend with 21% YoY growth, says Vinod Nair of Geojit Financial Services
Q2 Results Outlook: In the struggle of a global economic slowdown, India is witnessing a stroke of fortune. Post initial hurdles, the outlook for FY24 is poised for a gradual, yet promising, transformation. FY23 wrapped up on a subdued note, with subpar earnings growth and soaring valuations. Initially, it did have a mirror effect on the future forecast of FY24. However, when the domestic economy remained resilient to global challenges and the inflation started to peak out, it eventually led to an upswing in India's corporate earnings.