Q2 results so far: Total revenue up 15%, bottomline rises 20%
- The results are available for 168 BSE-listed companies so far.
The combined revenue of the companies that have declared their September-quarter financial results so far has risen 15% year-on-year, while net profits have risen 20.2%, a Mint analysis showed. However, the trend was heavily led by banking and financial services firms. Excluding them, the topline grew 5% and profits were up just 9.6%.
The analysis covered 168 BSE-listed companies (including 23 banking and financial services firms) that had declared their results by Thursday and whose data was available on Capitaline’s database.
Watch this space for updates every week as more companies announce their results in the ongoing results season.