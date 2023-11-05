Hello User
Q2 results so far: Total revenue up 4.2%, bottomline rises 47.8%

Q2 results so far: Total revenue up 4.2%, bottomline rises 47.8%

Payal Bhattacharya

  • The results are available for 1,021 BSE-listed companies so far.

Q2 results so far

The combined revenue of the companies that have declared their September-quarter financial results so far has risen 4.2% year-on-year, while net profits have risen 47.8%, a Mint analysis showed. Excluding the companies in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sectors, the topline contracted 1.7%, while profits were up 55.3%.

The combined revenue of the companies that have declared their September-quarter financial results so far has risen 4.2% year-on-year, while net profits have risen 47.8%, a Mint analysis showed. Excluding the companies in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sectors, the topline contracted 1.7%, while profits were up 55.3%.

The analysis covered 1,021 BSE-listed companies (including 169 banking and financial services firms) that had declared their results by Friday and whose data was available on Capitaline’s database.

The analysis covered 1,021 BSE-listed companies (including 169 banking and financial services firms) that had declared their results by Friday and whose data was available on Capitaline’s database.

Watch this space for updates every week as more companies announce their results in the ongoing results season.

05 Nov 2023
