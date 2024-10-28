Q2 results so far: Total revenue up 9%, bottom line down 2%
The combined revenue of the companies that have declared their September-quarter financial results so far is up 9% year-on-year, while net profit has declined 2%, a Mint analysis showed. Excluding companies in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sectors, the top line grew 5% while profits were down 11%.