Q2 results so far: Total revenue up 9%, bottom line down 2%

Mayur Bhalerao 1 min read 28 Oct 2024, 01:42 PM IST
The analysis covered 554 BSE-listed companies, including 113 banking and financial services firms.
Summary

  • Excluding companies in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sectors, the top line grew 5% while profits were down 11%.

The combined revenue of the companies that have declared their September-quarter financial results so far is up 9% year-on-year, while net profit has declined 2%, a Mint analysis showed. Excluding companies in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sectors, the top line grew 5% while profits were down 11%.

The analysis covered 554 BSE-listed companies (including 113 banking and financial services firms) that had declared their results by Friday and whose data was available on Capitaline’s database.

Watch this space for updates every week as more companies announce their results in the ongoing earnings season.

