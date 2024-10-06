Q2 results: TCS, IREDA, Avenue Supermarts among companies to declare earnings next week; check full list here

The earnings season is all set to kick off next week with few marquee companies like Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), IREDA and others to reveal their quarter earnings ending on September 31, 2024.

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's leading software services provider, will be in the spotlight as the IT giant is set to launch the Q2 earnings season on October 10.

In the first quarter of FY25, TCS announced a 9 per cent year-on-year growth in its net profit, totaling ₹12,040 crore (profit attributable to the company's shareholders), up from ₹11,120 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The company reported operational revenue of ₹62,613 crore, reflecting a 5.4 per cent rise compared to ₹59,381 crore during the same period last year.

Alongside this bellwether company, Tata Elxsi, and Avenue Supermarts (DMart) are among the leading firms scheduled to announce their quarterly results this week.

Q2 results next week - October 8 and 9 Navkar Corporation, Emerald Finance, Hawa Engineers, Gautam Gems, Darshan Orna, Lotus Chocolate Company, GTPL Hathway, Western Carriers India, Vivid Mercantile, Rhetan TMT, Kretto Syscon, and RO Jewels.

October 10 Tata Consultancy Services, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency, Tata Elxsi, Anand Rathi Wealth, Arkade Developers, Den Networks, GM Breweries, Ashoka Metcast Limited, NB Footwear, Hathway Bhawani Cabletel And Datacom.

October 11 Hathway Cable and Datacom, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, Plastiblends India, Atishay, PVV Infra, Jagsonpal Finance and Leasing, Universal Arts.

October 12 Avenue Supermarts