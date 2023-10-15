HDFC Bank, Wipro, ITC, HUL, Nestle India, other Q2 results to watch out for this week: Check list
Major companies to announce Q2 results from October 16 to 21 include HDFC Bank, CEAT, Bajaj Finance, Wipro, Hindustan Unilever, Paytm, ICICI Bank, etc.
After a muted start to Q2 earnings season with weak FY24 guidance and revenue growth of IT majors, investors are pinning their hopes for the upcoming quarterly earnings this week. Major companies like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bandhan Bank, L&T Technology Services Ltd, Bajaj Auto, Wipro, Coforge Ltd, Cyient, etc will announce their earnings this week from October 16 to 21.